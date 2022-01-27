DeMarcus Cousins played the most promising minutes of his 10-day contract with the Nuggets on Wednesday, a night that could have been even bigger if not for his fourth-quarter ejection.
After Cousins was assessed his first technical foul with 42 seconds left in the third quarter, Denver coach Michael Malone shared a common refrain with the newest member of the team – no fourth-quarter technicals. After being called for a travel in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Cousins stomped away and threw the ball off the court, earning his second technical in fewer than two minutes of game time.
“Because I love him, he also knows I’m going to hold him accountable. I told him and the rest of the team, he’s too important. We can’t have that. We need DeMarcus in the game. Leave the refs alone. Leave everybody else alone. Just go out there and do your job and play,” Malone said after Wednesday’s win in Brooklyn. “When he does that, he’s got a chance to be a really impactful player for us.”
Cousins showed as much in the first half. After Nikola Jokic picked up his second foul and took a seat in the middle of the first quarter, his new replacement came in and scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds before Jokic returned with seven-plus minutes to halftime. He finished with 13 points and six rebounds after a short stint in the second half.
“He can provide a lot for us, especially on the offensive end with that second unit. He gives us another post threat, a guy that we know can score in that low post. He gives us another pick-and-pop threat when he can make 3s, and you saw a little of that tonight,” Will Barton III said.
“(I’m) looking forward to him making a lot of plays for us.”
The 13 points were more than double what he produced in his first two games with the Nuggets, though he’s grabbed six or more rebounds in each of his three games.
“In the first couple of games he’s played with us … he’s kind of struggled to find that rhythm. It’s not surprising, he had been off for so long,” Malone, who coached Cousins in Sacramento, said.
“The guy rebounds at a ridiculous rate, but he (also) knocks down two 3s and goes 3 of 4 from the foul line.”
Under his current contract, Cousins is eligible for two more games – Friday at New Orleans and Sunday at Milwaukee - though the Nuggets do have an extra roster spot should they want to sign him for the rest of the season.
A win is a win
If there’s ever a time to grade the quality of wins in the NBA, it’s not in the middle of a six-game road trip during a year impacted by COVID-19.
“I’ve been in the league for close to 22 years; 22 years ago, you practiced all the way through the season. We never practice anymore. I’m getting upset with our guys, but there’s so much game slippage, and mistakes are made. It’s not just us. When I watch every other team play, it’s the same thing. Because you don’t practice, you don’t have the same habits that you want. That’s what drives me crazy,” Malone said.
“When you don’t have that, sometimes it’s infuriating. I just got to calm the hell down. I really do. I got to calm down. I’ve got to love my players, support them, help them, teach them, coach them, because this is not an easy season, and for us to be 26-21 in the dog days, I’m proud of our group. I really am.”
The Nuggets have won four of their last five with those wins coming against a Clippers team without stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, two wins against a Pistons team already looking toward the draft lottery and a Nets squad that was without their big three – Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
“A lot of the NBA is winning the games you’re supposed to win,” Malone said. “That’s no disrespect to teams like Detroit or these Brooklyn Nets, obviously with all the guys that they have out.”
Friday presents another expected win against an 18-29 Pelicans team that will be without Zion Williamson and possibly Brandon Ingram. The Nuggets needed a 39-point triple-double and overtime to beat the Pelicans in their only prior meeting this season.
“Anytime you disrespect a pro, they’re going to give it to you,” Austin Rivers said Wednesday. “It don’t matter who we play. We’re just trying to get these wins, man.”
After stacking victories against a couple of undermanned teams and a rebuilding Pistons squad, the Nuggets enter Thursday sixth in the Western Conference, one game behind Dallas and two clear of the play-in tournament after dealing with a handful of long-term injuries and numerous COVID-19 surges within the locker room.
“We haven’t played perfect basketball, but we’re winning games,” Malone said. “Ultimately, that’s all that matters.”
Remembering Kobe
Barton called Kobe Bryant his basketball idol; Austin Rivers said he remembered every word the basketball legend shared with him Wednesday, the two-year anniversary of Bryant’s death, along with eight others, in a helicopter crash.
Both shooting guards had big games, scoring 21 or more points as the Nuggets beat Brooklyn on a night when Bryant’s influence on the game was celebrated.
“I think about it all the time,” Barton said.
“That’s my hoops idol. It just feels like it’s not real even though it’s been two years that he’s not here. I still try to keep that Mamba mentality. That’s what got me to the league. I still watch his highlights daily.”
Rivers also said he often finds himself thinking about Bryant, as his impact is frequently shared on social media regardless of the date.
“There’s only a couple of guys who have been able to have that type of reach,” Rivers said.
Rivers added Bryant’s transition to coaching his daughter Gianna, another victim in the crash, instead of a higher-profile job stands out two years later.
“Guys like that don’t do that,” Rivers said. “He could’ve owned a team, I feel like, if he wanted to or been something of that level. And he’s out here coaching his daughter, winning games by 60. Real Mamba-like, right?”
Looking back, both cherished the time they got to share the court with Bryant. Barton remembers his first start coming against the Lakers.
“I think he scored 40 on me that game,” Barton said.
After arriving in Denver, Barton said he got a little bit of revenge, getting hot one night before Bryant turned up his game in the second half.
“I got a lot of good memories playing against him, man,” Barton said.
“Greatest player to ever play the game, my idol, and I’m just happy to be able to share the court with him, text him a couple of times and have a couple of conversations with him.”
Rivers recalled an uplifting conversation with Bryant after his rookie season ended due to injury.
“I remember every word he’s ever said to me,” Rivers said. “They stuck to me like glue.”