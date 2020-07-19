Before Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone got into the details of defending pick-and-rolls and executing offensive sets at Sunday’s practice, he made sure an ongoing conversation continued with his team.
Malone spoke about the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer John Lewis, who died Friday. He sent the team a link to watch “Good Trouble,” a documentary on Lewis and invited assistant coach and Atlanta native John Beckett to speak to the team.
“Just another way that we can try to educate our players, not just about getting ready to play basketball but about all the things that are going on,” Malone said in a Zoom teleconference after practice. “We all realize that we lost a great freedom fighter and all that he accomplished.”
Forward Noah Vonleh said he’s spent some of his down time in the Orlando, Fla., bubble making sure he’s educating himself.
“I’ve been in the room just reading, watching a few documentaries and different things,” Vonleh said. “Just trying to gain some insight on certain things that's going on in the world right now.”
Malone also spoke of local musicians, including Nathaniel Rateliff and The Lumineers, boycotting the Fiddler’s Green venue in Greenwood Village after the city council passed a resolution that would protect police officers from liability in civil lawsuits.
“The fact that we have some of the best musicians in the world located in Denver, taking that stance to boycott Fiddler’s Green in Greenwood Village and support the Black Lives Matter movement, I think, is outstanding,” Malone said.
To those wishing the coach and his players would focus solely on basketball, the coach added: “We also have off-court interests. We all want to be active participants in what is going on. As I said many times, I don’t want to be sitting on the sideline during this movement. I want to help. I want to educate myself, help our players educate themselves so we can approach this the best way possible.
“Us starting off practice today talking about the life and legacy of a guy like John Lewis to make sure it’s not just about ‘hey our pick-and-roll defense, our offensive execution …‘ that is important as we get closer to playing games. But I know that we are dedicated as an organization to make sure we are doing as much as we can to continue to keep that conversation and that light where it needs to be.”
Malone added the team would help produce some public service announcements in conjunction with the I am a Voter campaign.
No word on new arrivals
Reports circulated recently that Gary Harris and Torrey Craig, two of the team’s top perimeter defenders, would soon be joining the team in Orlando. Malone could neither confirm nor deny those reports.
“Nope, can’t comment on that,” he said.
What he could expand on is the plan to make sure guys are ready to resume activities. The coach said he’s working with the training staff and tailoring workouts to what guys have done on their own in previous months. He also said that players undergo tests on their cardiac system after the mandated quarantine upon arrival. Nikola Jokic is the most recent confirmed arrival.
“We did not rush to bring him back,” Malone said. “We did not want to put him in a position where he may get injured or hurt. We wanted to bring him along fairly slowly.”
Vonleh never planned to sit out
Vonleh will soon be a free agent, but he quickly shut down any speculation he considered skipping the rest of the season.
“I had no hesitation. My plan was to always come down here, be with my teammates and be ready to play,” Vonleh said. “It’s a contract year, but regardless if it was a contract year I feel like we have a team that can compete for a championship, so I was always in on coming down here.”