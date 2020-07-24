The Nuggets got an infusion of life at Friday’s practice.
After running with eight players for their first scrimmage Tuesday, coach Michael Malone said Torrey Craig, Gary Harris, Will Barton and Jamal Murray participated in Friday’s practice. Michael Porter Jr. was shown in Orlando getting some shots up on the team’s Twitter account.
“We took off yesterday, just trying to be really conscious of the load that we’re placing on our players as we ramp up to play meaningful games,” Malone said. “It was good to have those guys here and not only have eight players available.”
While Porter Jr. figures to be a few days behind the other guards Malone said the 22-year-old should be up to speed quickly.
“From everything he’s told me, he’s in great shape. He’s stayed ready, so when he gets an opportunity relatively soon to start practicing and playing, I have no doubt he’ll be out there in great shape,” Malone said. “He’s young and he truly loves to play.”
It's unknown who will play in Friday’s scrimmage against New Orleans. Harris was asked about the process of getting into the bubble over the past few weeks but declined to comment.
“At the end of the day, I’m just happy to be back down here, so all that’s in the past,” Harris said. “Just to be down here, I’m excited, looking forward to it. It’s fun. It’s good to see everybody.”
Malone said part of his coaching philosophy is trying to find a positive in everything.
“We keep on bringing new players down. It gives us extra life,” the coach said. “We know that we’re closer and closer to being a complete family. I think that’s one way we can use that to our advantage.”
Bol just scratching the surface
The praise for rookie Bol Bol continued days after his 16-point, 10-round, six-block performance in Tuesday's scrimmage against the Wizards.
“Bol played terrific. I don’t think any of us are surprised. We know what Bol can do. We’ve seen him work out plenty of times; we’ve seen him play a little bit,” Harris said.
“We know he’s a tremendous talent and it was just good to see him go out there and show the whole world what he can do.”
Malone said that while the stat line impressed, it could be just the beginning. Malone told a story where he asked Bol how he thought he played and the 7-foot-2 said he could do better, and the coach agreed. They spoke about making sure he caught the ball ready to shoot - and avoid traveling - and shot selection. Part of those issues can be chalked up to fatigue, the Nuggets coach said, after Bol played a team-high 32 minutes in the first scrimmage.
“For him to have those numbers in his first game against NBA competition is great, but what really excites me is not that game but how much room he has to continue to grow,” Malone said. “And he will because he is so young and he will improve. The sky is definitely the limit for him.”
Malone dishes on his own game
Bol’s shot selection wasn’t the only one under scrutiny. When discussing his necessary involvement in drills due to the team’s low numbers in Orlando, Malone, who said he has "no game," criticized his decision to take a mid-range jumper over Jerami Grant.
“As you saw, my shot over Jerami was a mid-range shot, which is a shot we’re trying to encourage our players not to take,” the coach said. “It was a poor analytical shot even though it went in.”
The clip apparently made its way to Nuggets legend Dikembe Mutombo, something Malone appreciated.
“Mutombo gave me a little love? That’s great to hear,” Malone said. “I coached Dikembe with the Knicks. That’s awesome that one of the greatest players in Nuggets history is following our team down here in Orlando.”