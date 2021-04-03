Monte Morris seems ready for a return, but the Nuggets’ latest injury report puts that in question.
After missing the last 11 games with a left quadriceps strain, the Nuggets’ steady guard is listed as “questionable,” for Sunday’s game against Orlando. On social media, Morris might have hinted he expects to be cleared.
“72 hours,” Morris tweeted with an emoji Thursday, three days before the Nuggets are expected to take on the Magic. He previously tweeted “real close” and “can y’all tell I’m ready,” the latter came with a picture of him playfully passing the ball to a teammate attached.
Before the Nuggets beat the 76ers on Tuesday, Denver coach Michael Malone said he expected Morris to return to his role as leader of the second unit. He started in his final series of games and helped the Nuggets win five straight before the injury, but that was before the Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline. Denver is 8-3 in his absence. The hope as of Thursday remained that Morris could help Denver to another five-game winning streak with a victory over the Magic to close the weekend.
“He was a really big part of what we were doing,” Malone said after the Nuggets beat the Clippers. “Hopefully, he can be back for that Orlando game. I think the last I heard, that’s the plan. Hopefully, that’s the case, because he’s a terrific player. He’s a floor general, and he makes everybody on the team better.”
Minutes headed McGee’s way
JaVale McGee hasn’t cracked Michael Malone’s rotation yet, but that won’t be the case for long.
Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets’ other acquisition at the deadline, has started the three games he’s been available to play, while McGee has watched every minute from the bench — even the final minutes of a 126-102 win over Atlanta.
“Playing four bigs is hard,” Denver coach Michael Malone said after Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. “Playing five bigs is almost impossible, but I need to get JaVale out there, because I have to get him used to playing with our guys as well.”
With Nikola Jokic and Gordon starting and JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap coming off the bench McGee sits fifth on Denver’s post-player pecking order. Before being traded to Denver for his second stint with the Nuggets, McGee averaged eight points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in more than 15 minutes of playing time for Cleveland. It sounds like he’ll get a chance in Denver as soon as Malone can find a logical way of getting five bigs in his rotation.
“I haven’t played him yet. I have to find an opportunity to do so,” Malone said. “We traded for JaVale McGee for a reason.”
Familiar faces return to town
Less than two weeks after an emotional goodbye, Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton will have a chance to reunite with former teammates Sunday.
Harris is working his way back from the adductor strain and hasn’t appeared in a Magic uniform yet, but Hampton has played at least 13 minutes, scored five or more points and grabbed at least three rebounds in each of his three games in a reserve role with the Magic.
Orlando had won two consecutive games before Saturday’s game against the Jazz.