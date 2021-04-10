Not even the longest win streak of Michael Malone’s Denver tenure can get the Nuggets’ coach a good night’s rest.
“Like I tell people all the time, I sleep like a baby. I get up every two hours and cry,” Malone quipped after the Nuggets beat the Spurs on Friday for their eighth straight win. “As a head coach, you worry about everything. You worry about your guys’ health. You worry about how they’re doing mentally. You worry about your upcoming opponents. You worry about are we getting too fat-headed because everybody says how great we are.”
The primary concern these days seems to deal with getting minutes for his three reserve forwards and centers.
Paul Millsap’s days as a Denver starter seemingly came to an end when the Nuggets traded for Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline, but he was a big part of the franchise’s climb to contender status over the last few years. His scoring has dipped with his minutes, but he’s still averaging 9.2 points — with a career-best 59.7 true shooting percentage metric — and 4.8 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game.
JaMychal Green was brought in this offseason with the Nuggets needing to replace Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee. Green is shooting 40.4% from 3, the best of the reserve bigs, and posting 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in few minutes per game than Millsap.
JaVale McGee, another deadline addition, brought an entirely different skillset. Though he’s played in just three games, McGee has shown an ability to protect the rim defensively and put pressure on it offensively with strong rolls for dunks or alley-oop finishes — neither of which are strengths of Nikola Jokic. He’s not a 3-point threat like Millsap or Green, but he is shooting 60% in a small sample size with the Nuggets.
“All those guys bring value to our team, but it is truly impossible to play all three,” Malone said.
The recent workarounds included resting the 36-year-old Millsap on the back end of back-to-back game days, while Green did not play in Friday’s win. McGee missed the first few games he was available to play in as Malone tried to figure his rotations out. It remains a work in progress.
“We’ll probably experiment a little bit and give guys different looks. They’ve all been very professional. I have to say that. It’s not easy,” Malone said. “I don’t think any of them love the situation, but what trumps everything is this: we’re trying to win a championship. We need all 15 guys in that locker room. It’s about sacrificing and investing in each other, if that is truly our goal. The guys have been tremendous with their professionalism, and as long as I communicate with them, I think they’ll continue to be that way.”
Michael Porter Jr. sensing increased trust from Michael Malone
Michael Porter Jr. is playing more minutes than at any point in his career, and more importantly to his coach, he’s earning those minutes on both ends.
Through five April games, all Nuggets wins, Porter is playing 33.6 minutes per game and averaging 21 points on 58.6% shooting from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range and 93.3% on free throws with 8.6 rebounds and a block.
After returning from COVID-19 protocols, Porter had 24.3 minutes per game despite similar shooting percentages. The minutes have steadily risen from there.
“No doubt. I definitely sense it, and I appreciate it,” Porter answered when asked about growing faith from his coach.
“It’s definitely there. We’ve got a good bond, and all of us have a bond right now, so that chemistry is going to take us a long way.”
Over last season’s three playoff series, Porter’s minutes per game dropped from 25.9 against the Jazz in Round 1 to 21.8 minutes against the Lakers in the Western Conference finals. Malone complimented Porter’s play throughout the season but added there are things he wants to see as the player-coach relationship evolves.
“Michael needs to continue to run to the corners in transition. He’s a phenomenal corner 3-point shooter. He can’t just jog down the floor and stop above the break – things like that,” Malone said. “Defensively, he’s got to be locked in every night. He’s shown tremendous growth on that end of the floor. Not just one-on-one and guarding guys, but also within the team defense. He’s been incredible for us this year, and you look at the numbers that he’s been putting up and how efficiently he’s doing it, it’s truly remarkable.”
Nuggets’ recent roster addition still making way to team
The Nuggets reshuffled their roster this week, releasing Greg Whittington and Gary Clark, who made a combined six appearances this season, and adding Shaquille Harrison.
Harrison made 17 appearances for the Jazz this season after starting his NBA career with Phoenix and Chicago. Two years ago, he averaged 6.5 points and 1.2 steals in nearly 20 minutes for the Bulls. He’s reportedly on a two-way contract, but the Nuggets coach said Friday he’s working through the necessary protocols before joining the Nuggets.
“He’s still not with us at this point in time, but you look at his body of work, the games he’s played in the NBA, I think the thing that stands out for me is that he is a tremendous defensive player at the guard position,” Malone said.
Whittington was with the Nuggets all season but was often injured and made just four appearances. Gary Clark came over from Orlando in the trade for Aaron Gordon and appeared at the tail end of two blowouts.
Wire-to-wire winners
The win over San Antonio on Saturday was the fourth time this season the Nuggets won a game without trailing at any point, according to the franchise’s postgame notes.
Three of those games have come in the last six. The Nuggets never trailed while beating the 76ers and Clippers in consecutive games March 30 and April 1.