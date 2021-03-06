With players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and others sidelined with injury, the All-Star break came at a great time for the Denver Nuggets as a whole.
For Michael Porter Jr., the timing could’ve been better.
After going 0 for 8 and finishing without a point in a loss to Boston on Feb. 16, Porter has averaged 16.4 points and 8.8 rebounds in the nine games since. He’s shot 50% from the field or better six times in that stretch. In the last six games, five of which were Nuggets' wins, he’s 20 for 38 on 3-pointers. He said a shooting slump before the recent resurgence has helped him focus on things like rebounding and being better defensively.
“When I do that, I’m more locked in all around, and then I just get more in a rhythm,” Porter said after Thursday’s win. “Then, it’s easier for me to hit shots on the offensive end.”
With Gary Harris, Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green going into the break injured and R.J. Hampton, Facundo Campazzo and Markus Howard dealing with the league’s health and safety protocols, Porter’s production has been welcome. He’s headed back to his family’s home in Missouri over the break and plans to stay in the gym in hopes of continuing his resurgence when the Nuggets are scheduled to start the second half of the season Friday at Memphis.
“Basketball, for me, it’s something I love to do, so it’s not something I necessarily need a break from. I’m going to keep up with my workouts and my lifts,” Porter said.
“I’ll do some game-speed drills and hopefully come back right where we left off as a team and individually.”
Dozier digs back in
After missing a month of the season with a hamstring injury, PJ Dozier’s return came at a good time for the Denver Nuggets.
His first game back was a nine-point, six-rebound outing in Denver’s 126-96 win in Oklahoma City. For the final three games of the road trip, the Nuggets were without four guards. He played 23 minutes in each of the Nuggets’ last two games, scoring 19 points in Milwaukee and tying his career high with eight assists in the first-half finale at Indiana.
“We all get involved in different aspects of the game, so just try to understand your role, understand what your team needs from you,” Dozier said. “For me (that’s) to come in and give them that spark defensively, knock down open shots, be able to be a playmaker coming off ball screens and stuff like that.”