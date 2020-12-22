Malone’s rotation decisions to be made on daily basis
To help teams navigate what figures to be a season frequently featuring players held out due to COVID-19 protocols, the NBA is allowing teams to have 15 active players for a given game.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Tuesday he plans to use that to his advantage on a nightly basis but there won’t be a set plan.
“We’ll put the players out there and play as many as we need to or as little as we need to to get that respective win,” Malone said.
The Nuggets’ coach added that each of his 15 players showed the ability to contribute at different points of the preseason, which would be helpful should he have to go deeper.
“Not only do we have a deep team, a talented team, but we have a lot of guys that I could throw out there and feel really comfortable with,” Malone said. “So that’s a luxury that I have.”
Might Jamal Murray take the next step defensively?
Jamal Murray was one of the breakout stars of the NBA’s bubble last season.
To extend that surge into the regular season, Nuggets coach Michael Malone would like to see his lead guard do a better job when guarding opposing team’s top guard.
“If you want to be an All-Star, if you want to be an all-league player, you can’t be a guy that is hidden every night. You have to be able to guard your matchup, and more importantly, you should want to guard your matchup. Where’s your pride if we’re constantly hiding you on defense? I think that’s important. Now that allows us to have our ones on ones, two guards guarding two guards, so on and so forth,” Malone said.
“I think that’s a big step in Jamal’s continued maturation as a player. We all know what he’s capable of offensively, but can he bring the same thing every night on the defensive end of the floor?”
Where can’t P.J. Dozier play?
Apparently center is the only position P.J. Dozier hasn’t gotten some time at this preseason.
When asked what kind of player he is — a point guard, a combo guard or a player capable of swinging into the forward sports — Dozier said Tuesday he’s practiced and played in each role.
“All of the above, really,” Dozier said. “I’ve played the one through the four thus far, you know, in the games and in practice. (I’ll) just be ready. Whatever position they’ll have me (at) out there, I’ll know the positions, I know my personnel. I’ll be ready.”
At 6-foot-6 and working to improve his 3-point shot, Dozier figures to give Malone some flexibility.