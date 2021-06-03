PORTLAND, Ore. - With his second 3-pointer Thursday, Portland’s star guard made playoff history.
Damian Lillard finished a six-game series with 35 3-pointers, the most ever in a playoff series. Lillard finished with three made 3s Thursday after making 12, a single-game playoff record, the game before.
“Game 5 he (had) one of the best playoff performances anybody will ever see,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
“That kid is a warrior, and I have the ultimate respect for him.”
Lillard broke Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s record which was set against the Nuggets in a seven-game first-round series last year.
"Damian Lillard was amazing all series, and to close him out on his home floor, that just shows our maturity because that dude is one of the best there is," Michael Porter Jr. said.
Not quite normal yet
The best part of the NBA season can, and will, get better for players and coaches.
Portland’s Moda Center increased to roughly 50% capacity for Thursday’s Game 6, while Ball Arena announced it would be near full capacity for the Nuggets second-round series.
“Here’s my message to Nuggets’ nation: come out, be loud, make Ball Arena the toughest place to play in the NBA,” Malone said after the win. “We need you.”
While attendance numbers are trending in the right direction, the players and coaches involved are still subjected to the daily COVID-19 tests that make for some unusual sleep schedules.
“I was joking with JaMychal Green this morning (while) getting tested at 8 a.m. – sometimes you get tested at 11 o’clock p.m. – I can’t wait for the day when I can wake up, and I don’t have to worry about what time I have to head down to the arena to do another damn test,” Malone said. “I think this year has been the hardest year in my 20 years in the NBA.”
Murray makes the trip
Jamal Murray didn’t travel for to Portland for Games 3 or 4 but he was present Thursday and took the court pregame to get some one-legged shots up, as he continues to rehab a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered late in the regular season. He remains out until sometime next season, but made an impact alongside Will Barton III and PJ Dozier, who remained out with injury, and JaVale McGee, who hardly played in the series.
“We have to give them a seat belt,” Malone said. “They’re so excited and into it and passionate. That’s why I love that group because it’s never about me. It’s always about the group.”
"They were engaged the whole night, and it definitely helped, talking us through sets and things like that," Monte Morris added.
Close series in a couple of ways
The Nuggets entered Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead, but the Trail Blazers owned a slight margin in point differential.
Through five games, and 250 minutes of basketball, Portland owned a 602-599 in total points.
“It’s amazing to me after five games, this series is a three-point differential,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame.
The Nuggets finished the series with a plus-eight advantage after the series finale.
“Two evenly matched teams, two teams that know each other well,” Malone said.