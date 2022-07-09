LAS VEGAS - Some parts of the Nuggets’ courtship of Bruce Brown will be left up to conjecture.
When asked if it was true the versatile wing took less money to join the Nuggets, Brown declined to provide clarity.
“We’ll keep that up to speculation,” Brown said after the Nuggets’ Summer League squad dropped their opener, 85-78, to the Timberwolves.
What’s not up for debate are Brown’s two-year contract with the Nuggets worth upwards of $13 million and the fit he sees alongside back-to-back Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic. Regarded as a quality defender, Brown won’t miss having Jokic as an opponent.
“I literally can’t wait,” Brown said about joining forces with Jokic and the Nuggets. “He’s just one of the guys I hate playing against, me being a defender, because you can’t turn your head. You got to keep your eye on the ball at all times, which is tough. He makes the perfect play every time.”
Brown averaged a career-best 9.0 points per game last season and shot 50.6% from the field and 40.4% from 3. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks last season, his fourth after a college career at Miami.
The 25-year-old with a reputation for playing bigger than his 6-foot-4 frame said the Nuggets told him they didn’t expect him to be available when the front office offered the contract. Once the offer was made, Brown said he heard from Jeff Green, a former teammate with Brooklyn and a future teammate in Denver, relentlessly.
“He was blowing my phone up,” Brown said.
Green’s message was encouraging Brown to move west. He also heard from Deandre Jordan and Ish Smith, two former teammates he’ll reunite with in Denver, but nothing seemed more important than his seemingly natural role on an uncommon Nuggets roster led by Jokic.
“The way I play is unique,” Brown said. “It’s a little different than the normal guard in the NBA. So the big thing for me going into free agency was fit.”
Watson ready to show growth in second Summer League game
Peyton Watson’s first Summer League game came with equal ups and downs.
On the positive, he grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked two shots. His final block came with the Nuggets looking to erase a double-digit deficit and ultimately ended with him putting down a tomahawk dunk in transition.
On the other side, Watson struggled with his shot, finishing 4-13 from the field, 0-4 from 3 and 0-2 on free throws. He also recorded six turnovers.
“I think I showed the foundation of the things I can do, but I definitely think that I could’ve played better in a couple different areas: taking care of the ball a little bit better and just overall just with my shooting and decision making,” Watson said Saturday. “I feel like I could’ve made some quicker decisions, but I felt like it was a good first game for me. I showed that I could facilitate. I showed that I can get to the rim, get by people and find the open guy and also finish for myself. I felt like it was a good first game, but I’m ready to be better in Game 2.”
His attitude has Bowen believing that will be the case when the Nuggets and Cavaliers square off Sunday.
“He’s super positive,” Nuggets Summer League coach Ryan Bowen said. “He’s upbeat.”
After Saturday’s practice in UNLV’s recreation center, Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth and coach Michael Malone had conversations with the 30th overall pick. The 6-foot-8 wing seems to appreciate his new team’s approach as much as they appreciate his.
“He keeps it 100 percent honest with me,” Watson said of Booth. “That’s one thing I love about this organization is that there aren’t any yes men. They tell you what you need to improve on, but they also give you your flowers when you do some good things.”
Wins or development
In a perfect world, the Nuggets Summer League squad could maximize individual development while winning games. One of those things, however, seems more important to the coach and the franchise.
“I thought we had the right lineup in down the stretch to try to win the game,” Bowen said. “It’s definitely more about development, growing than it is winning the game. Obviously, we all want to win, but at the end of the day, that’s more important.”