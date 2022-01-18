A right foot issue prevented Bol Bol from continuing his career with the Detroit Pistons, and his decision to fix that via surgery has put the rest of his Denver Nuggets career in question.
After a trade with the Pistons was voided following a physical, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the Nuggets considered Bol healthy. The team announced Tuesday afternoon Bol had surgery performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
“Once that trade was rescinded because of the failed physical, they felt it was in his best interest to have the surgery and to address why that physical was failed. That’s a decision that him and his representatives made,” Malone said. “I wish Bol a speedy recovery.”
Bol is out indefinitely. He appeared in 14 games this season and played a season-high 20 minutes against the Rockets on Jan. 1. His most recent appearance came Jan. 5. If Bol does not play for the Nuggets again this season, he will enter restricted free agency this offseason after averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 53 games spread across three seasons with the Nuggets.
Bol previously had surgery on his left foot, limiting him to nine games in his lone collegiate season at Oregon.
Talking trades
With a little more than three weeks until the Feb. 10 trade deadline, conversations between the Nuggets coach and his front office have yet to pick up steam.
Part of the reason for that is the difficulty that comes with assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the current roster. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. headline a group of players with indefinite return dates as they recover from injuries, while most the players who have avoided long-term injuries have shuffled in and out of the league’s health and safety protocols.
“It’s tough to really get a look at us because I don’t know who the hell we are,” Malone said. “It literally changes week by week, day by day.”
Malone added he and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly have a great working relationship. The Nuggets coach expected conversations, however mild they might be, to increase in frequency as the deadline approaches.
“I think you owe it to your team, your fans to always look at anything that can help you be a better team. With that being said, I don’t anticipate anything crazy happening if it happens at all,” Malone said. “We have some time before that deadline comes, and I’m sure Tim and I’s conversations will probably pick up as we approach that date.”
Nuggets to get a couple of bodies back Wednesday
There will be some extra backcourt depth available to Michael Malone against the Clippers.
After missing a couple of games due to a non-COVID illness, guard Austin Rivers participated in Tuesday’s practice. Markus Howard, who missed nearly a month of the season with a knee sprain, spent a couple of games with the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s G League affiliate, before returning to the Nuggets for Tuesday’s practice.
“Some days I walk in the locker room like ‘Who the hell do we have (available) today?’ It was good to have Austin back again,” Malone said. “He’s feeling better and getting Markus back from the G League (is nice) as well.”
Malone expected forward JaMychal Green to miss a fourth consecutive game in the league’s health and safety protocols.
