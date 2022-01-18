Bol Bol had a busy Tuesday on two fronts.
After undergoing surgery on his right foot, the Nuggets traded Bol and versatile forward PJ Dozier as part of a three-team deal that will bring San Antonio sharpshooter Bryn Forbes to Denver, a league source confirmed to The Gazette.
Forbes is a 41.3% 3-point shooter over a six-year career that’s largely been spent in San Antonio. In 40 games with the Spurs this season, the 6-foot-2 shooting guard is averaging 9.1 points while shooting 41.7% from deep. The trade also opens up an additional roster spot for Denver.
The Spurs received former Nugget Juancho Hernangomez from Boston and Denver’s 2028 second-round pick to complete the deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who was the first to report the trade.
Dozier was in line for a bigger role in his third season with the Nuggets, but a torn anterior cruciate ligament brought his season to an abrupt end in November. Dozier played in just 18 games this season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Prior to being traded to Boston, the Nuggets announced Bol would be out indefinitely after he had surgery performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery. An issue with his right foot prevented Bol from continuing his career in Detroit, as the Pistons agreed to a deal for Bol before voiding the deal after Bol’s physical.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the Nuggets considered Bol healthy before he was traded Tuesday.
“Once that trade was rescinded because of the failed physical, they felt it was in his best interest to have the surgery and to address why that physical was failed. That’s a decision that him and his representatives made,” Malone said. “I wish Bol a speedy recovery.”
Bol appeared in 14 games this season and played a season-high 20 minutes against the Rockets on Jan. 1. His most recent appearance came Jan. 5. Bol ends his stint with the Nuggets averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 53 games spread across three seasons.
Bol previously had surgery on his left foot, limiting him to nine games in his lone collegiate season at Oregon.
Talking other trades
Hours before agreeing to a three-team trade, Nuggets coach Michael Malone downplayed any trade talks he was having with Denver’s president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, while maintaining the team would keep its ears open.
“I think you owe it to your team, your fans to always look at anything that can help you be a better team. With that being said, I don’t anticipate anything crazy happening, if it happens at all,” Malone said Tuesday afternoon. “We have some time before that deadline comes, and I’m sure Tim and I’s conversations will probably pick up as we approach that date.”
The Feb. 10 trade deadline is a little more than three weeks away, and it would be easier for Malone and Connelly to assess Denver’s roster if there wasn’t so much fluctuation. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. headline a group of players with indefinite return dates as they recover from injuries, while most the players who have avoided long-term injuries have shuffled in and out of the league’s health and safety protocols.
“It’s tough to really get a look at us because I don’t know who the hell we are,” Malone said. “It literally changes week by week, day by day.”
Nuggets to get a couple of bodies back Wednesday
There will be some extra backcourt depth available to Michael Malone against the Clippers.
After missing a couple of games due to a non-COVID illness, guard Austin Rivers participated in Tuesday’s practice. Markus Howard, who missed nearly a month of the season with a knee sprain, spent a couple of games with the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s G League affiliate, before returning to the Nuggets for Tuesday’s practice.
“Some days I walk in the locker room like ‘Who the hell do we have (available) today?’ It was good to have Austin back again,” Malone said. “He’s feeling better and getting Markus back from the G League (is nice) as well.”
Malone expected forward JaMychal Green to miss a fourth consecutive game in the league’s health and safety protocols.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only