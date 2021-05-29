PORTLAND, Ore. - Nuggets coach Michael Malone likes for his team to understand why they win and why they lose, and that was simple Sunday.
“That’s a really important thing – understand why you lost tonight,” Malone said. “It wasn’t game plan. It wasn’t Xs and Os. It was the intangibles, and we have to win the intangible battle moving forward in Game 5.”
The Blazers never trailed in a 115-95 win at Moda Center, leading by as many as 33 to tie the first-round series at two games apiece and ensured the Nuggets would return to Portland for an eventual Game 6.
“Our consistency with our effort was part of it,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “But we came out the way we needed to and sustained it.”
Portland again got off to a fast start on their homecourt, scoring the first six points. The Trail Blazers led by eight after the first quarter. Denver tied it on a JaMychal Green layup five minutes into the second quarter, but Portland went up 12 later in the second, took a 57-47 halftime lead and led the rest of the way.
“We got our ass whooped tonight, so that should be all the motivation we need,” Green said. “It was embarrassing. Going home, we’ve got to be the aggressors.”
The Trail Blazers scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to create a 20-point advantage and coasted to victory. Between the end of the second quarter and the start of the third, Portland went on a 25-7 run against Denver’s starters.
“I thought we had some guys that were tentative, that looked a little scared,” Malone said. “We played soft.”
Norman Powell was neither tentative nor soft. He made all four of his 3-pointers, flexed after a few tough finishes and scored a game-high 29 points. C.J. McCollum added 21 points to lead four other Trail Blazers in double figures. Damian Lillard added 10 points and 10 assists but made just one of his 10 shots from the field. Malone characterized it as little more than an off shooting night for Portland’s star.
“He wasn’t scoring but everybody else was. I think our guys understand what we’re trying to do with Damian Lillard. He requires so much attention, and we were OK with that,” Malone said.
“There’s no silver linings when you get your ass kicked in a playoff game. I can’t believe we’re actually talking about playing hard in a playoff game. That should be a given.”
Jokic led Denver with 16 points and nine rebounds while watching the fourth quarter from the bench. He finished 7 of 18 for the field, while primarily being guarded by Jusuf Nurkic.
“Give Nurk the credit. He was playing really good defense,” Jokic said. “Not just him, the whole Portland Trail Blazers, they played really good D, especially early in the game. Even if I was open, sometimes I missed, so give Nurk credit. He played amazing defense.”
The Nuggets finished 32 of 94 (34%) from the field, including a 13-44 mark from 3 (29.5) while Portland went 42-84 and hit 36.4% of its 33 attempts from deep. Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris scored 12 points apiece, while Green added 11. Michael Porter Jr. took just three shots, finishing with three points and five rebounds.
“If effort and energy is not going to be (there) now. When is it going to be?” Nikola Jokic said. “I think every player needs to take ownership of himself. That cannot be (in) question.”
Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Ball Arena.
“The urgency has to be there,” Malone said. “Maybe this will be a wake-up call for our starting group, just to play harder. Good things happen when you play hard. We didn’t play anywhere close to hard enough tonight.”