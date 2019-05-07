DENVER - Nuggets coach Michael Malone was asked about the possibility of Paul Millsap playing center in a small-ball lineup ahead of Game 5 against Portland, but it didn’t seem to matter what role Denver’s veteran forward played Tuesday at Pepsi Center.
Millsap scored inside and out to the tune of 18 first-half points, including a four-point play in the final 15 seconds of the second quarter, as Denver opened up a big lead early.
Millsap finished with 24 points, making 9 of 17 shots, and the Nuggets won 124-98, earning a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win Thursday in Portland.
After winning the opening tip, Millsap scored his first bucket, a 3-pointer, that concluded a 7-0 Denver spurt to open the game. He went on to score 12 in the first quarter on 5 of 6 shooting from the field, helping the hosts to a 31-25 advantage.
Millsap scored the first bucket of the second quarter and later put the Nuggets up 20 with his four-point play. Whether he shared the court with Nikola Jokic or reserve big Mason Plumlee, Millsap produced early and often Tuesday.
“I think when Paul is out there as a four with Mason and that second unit and with Nikola, I think he has a great advantage at the power forward position,” Malone said before the game.
Damian Lillard, Portland’s star, scored a layup on the other end to make it 65-47 at the half. Lillard had 18 at the break.
Millsap added to his point total with a three-point play early in the third and flexed at the Denver bench before hitting his free throw. When he suffered a rare miss later in the quarter, Jamal Murray was there for a put-back slam that helped the Nuggets increase their lead to 25.
An alley-oop from Murray to Plumlee and free throws from Jokic, made to the tune of an “M-V-P” chant, gave the Nuggets their first 30-point lead later in the third.
Denver led 93-65 to start the fourth quarter and the Nuggets stars watched the final minutes from the bench.
Jokic checked out with about four minutes to play with a team-high 25 points to go along with 19 rebounds and six assists. Lillard led Portland with 22 points.