The 2017-18 finale appeared to leave a rather nasty taste in the collective mouth of the Denver Nuggets.
It showed in a 99-95 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
A season ago, the Nuggets lost their final game of the regular season — and the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference — via a 112-106 overtime loss at Minnesota.
The Timberwolves and Nuggets met again in the 2018-19 regular-season finale Wednesday, this time at the Pepsi Center in Denver. While the stakes were drastically different with the Nuggets guaranteed home-court advantage for the first round and Minnesota already eliminated, Denver still had something significant on the line. A loss would’ve dropped the Nuggets to the No. 3 spot and lost home-court advantage in the second round.
Another painful loss to the Timberwolves seemed likely when the Nuggets trailed 95-84 after Minnesota’s Cameron Reynolds hit a 3-pointer with 4:01 to play.
The Nuggets closed on a 15-0 run, winning behind late 3-pointers from Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray.
Barton’s 3 pulled the Nuggets within six points with 2:33 to play. The veteran wing then hit a free throw and assisted Millsap’s triple that pulled Denver within two. Murray followed with the go-ahead 3-pointer after grabbing an offensive rebound to make it 96-95 Nuggets with 31.5 seconds left. Millsap and Nikola Jokic, who finished with a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds, sealed the Denver victory and a first-round meeting with the seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs.
As Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Wednesday’s shoot-around, last year’s loss to the Timberwolves provided inspiration throughout a much-improved season.
“Each one of our players deserves so much credit because they all bought in Day 1, and I think we’ve used that motivation of losing in Minneapolis last year in Game 82, because coming up short two years in a row is really hard,” Malone said. “It’s kinda motivated us to be the team we are right now.”
Among the improvements mentioned by Malone was a better defensive effort. The Nuggets sit fourth in the Western Conference, 10th overall, in defensive rating. The Nuggets also improved to 12-1 on the second night of back-to-backs with Wednesday’s win, though that’s not something they’ll have to deal with in the playoffs.
“It’s really remarkable,” Malone said prior to Wednesday’s game. “And I just attribute it to just being really mentally tough, being more resilient and not buying into excuses.”
The Nuggets led by one after each of the first two quarters, thanks in part to a 3-pointer from Murray that beat the second-quarter buzzer. By the end of the third, however, the Timberwolves led 79-73 and extended that lead to double digits in the fourth.
Minnesota played without seven players including star center Karl-Anthony Towns, seasoned point guard Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson, another veteran in the front court.
In their absence, Andrew Wiggins led Wednesday’s visitors with 25 points, while Reynolds finished with 19.
Murray’s three 3-pointers helped him finish with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Gary Harris added 14. Barton added 10 as the Nuggets moved up seven spots from last year’s ninth-place conference finish.
“Obviously if you can finish the Western Conference season as a No. 2 seed, that’s a hell of an accomplishment,” Malone said prior to Wednesday’s win. “Especially for a team as young as we are and being outside looking in last year and all the injuries, but I think people are forgetting we have a first-round opponent we have to worry about.”
Game 1 of the Nuggets-Spurs series is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday with Game 2 taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Nuggets will host the first two games before heading to San Antonio.
The two teams split their four regular-season contests with the host winning every meeting.