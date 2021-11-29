A third back surgery will keep Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. off the court for an indefinite period of time, according to multiple reports.
Porter sustained the injury early in a win over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 6 and hasn’t played since. The 23-year-old sharpshooter had his first two surgeries between his lone year at Missouri and his rookie season with the Nuggets.
Porter is expected to make a full recovery, his agent told ESPN, but the exact timetable for his return will not be known until after the surgery.
After posting 19 points per game last season and earning a five-year max contract extension, Porter was averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.
This is a developing story and will be updated.