Describing Damian Lillard's 55-point, 10-assist Game 5 performance in Denver Tuesday night is a difficult thing to do.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Portland's point guard was "superhuman." Blazers coach Terry Stotts said it was "the best playoff performance I've ever seen." Blazers guard CJ McCollum said it was "godlike." Soon-to-be NBA MVP and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said it was a "pleasure to be on the court" to witness it.

Lillard didn't care much about his performance, considering the Blazers lost in double overtime, 147-140.

"It don't matter,” Lillard said. “We lost the game."

Sure, it doesn't matter now. But can the Nuggets, now up 3-2 in the series, survive another nuclear strike from Lillard?

He might not go for 55 with an NBA Playoff record 12 3-pointers again, but Lillard is averaging 35.6 points per game this series. If Tuesday is any indication of how Game 6 and possibly Game 7 are going to go, Lillard isn't going down without a fight.

"He’s an amazing talent," Nuggets guard Monte Morris said. "He requires so much attention, and you’ve just got to be locked in on him every possession. Just going toe-to-toe with all the guards, is fun. If you love basketball, (are) a real-life hooper, you get up for games like this, especially against this type of competition to test your skills, see where you’re at and how you can get better."

The Nuggets weathered Lillard's storm Tuesday, thanks to a career-high 28-point performance from Morris, a near triple-double from Jokic who had 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and 26 points from Michael Porter Jr. who made the go-ahead 3 in the final minute of double overtime.

But it's going to be a team effort to slow down Lillard the rest of the series, and they can't count on guys like Morris having career highs every night.

"He made some tough shots. He put his team on his back, and he was just carrying them," Jokic said. "I mean, we tried, but we need to be better (at) taking the ball out of his hands, especially late in the game."

And don't think Lillard is dwelling too much on the loss. He was already onto Game 6 moments after the game.

"All that matters is we can't lose another game in the series," Lillard said. "Tough loss, man. It's do or die now."

The Nuggets will need that same mindset in Game 6 because if there's one thing they don't want to do, it's give Lillard a Game 7 and another shot at an all-time performance.