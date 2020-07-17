Disney World is supposed to be a small world after all, but the Denver Nuggets might see how big it can get.
With the team’s first scrimmages in the Orlando bubble set for the middle of next week, Nuggets coach Michael Malone discussed scenarios where 6-foot-8 Jerami Grant and even 7-foot-2 Bol Bol have played shooting guard with his team dealing with a limited roster.
“Jerami Grant as a two guard is pretty exciting; Bol Bol as a two guard is pretty exciting,” Malone answered during Friday’s teleconference. “Obviously, I think we all know that Nikola (Jokic) is our starting center, but you could easily call him our starting point guard and backup point guard because he has the ball so much, but we’ve had so many different lineups.”
Malone said he would treat the exhibitions against the Wizards, Pelicans and Magic like typical preseason games and expects other coaches to do the same.
“I think a team like us who is undermanned across the board, the objective is to get through these games and try and create some chemistry and continuity, try to show signs of improvement on both ends of the floor, but the number one thing for me is can we get through three scrimmages healthy,” Malone said.
Seeding games are set to begin in two weeks. The Nuggets first meaningful game will be against the Miami Heat on Aug. 1.
“We’ve just got to take these scrimmages and these regular-season games and try to create good habits and get back to, like I said, our identity. Going out there, first and foremost, and just playing hard, getting back in shape and then working on the things that make us the Nuggets, that make us one of the best teams in the league,” Will Barton said. “So, like I said, every day is going to be a process. ... We’re not judging ourselves off one scrimmage, off one practice because we know we haven’t been around each other for a long time.”
The low numbers - Troy Daniels said Thursday between eight and 10 members of the team are in the bubble - have also seen Grant and Paul Millsap get more shared time on the court. Malone said their partnership was previously limited because of the difficulty of consistently playing four big men (Jokic, Millsap, Grant and Mason Plumlee). Now, he might not have much of a choice, especially with some bigger wings, like the Lakers LeBron James and the Clippers Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, leading other Western Conference contenders.
“I think we’ve had instances throughout these 11 days where certain guys you’re not used to seeing have gotten minutes together and actually been a lot better than maybe you would’ve thought originally,” Malone said. “Does it suck that we don’t have all of our players here? Yes it does, but the one thing you can say that’s been kind of nice is a revelation to see some of the guys that you would never put together, put them out there and see how they play, how they react. We have a lot of big guys that are playing a lot more of a perimeter (position) because we have to right now.”