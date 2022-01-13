Bol Bol left the Denver Nuggets on good terms, according to coach Michael Malone, and will return to the team with the same status.
The Nuggets announced Monday it traded Bol, an end-of-bench forward, to Detroit in exchange for Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick. Thursday morning, the trade was voided after Detroit had issues with Bol’s physical. The Denver Post first reported the trade was rescinded.
“We feel he’s healthy,” Malone said before the Nuggets game against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. “Obviously, there’s been no issue on that front from our standpoint, from our doctors and trainers.”
Bol has appeared in 14 of Denver’s first 39 games this season, his third with the Nuggets, averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. Denver’s hope was Bol would get a chance to realize some of his potential with the rebuilding Pistons, and McGruder, a veteran small forward, could provide valuable experience on the wing with the Nuggets. Instead, Malone is left to make the most of the situation.
“Bol was leaving here on good terms. We all had good conversations with him,” Malone said. “Stranger things have happened in the NBA, so I told him ‘You can’t control this.’ Obviously, we were excited for Bol because he was going to go to a team where he was going to get a chance to play. That was the plan, and that all changed. You feel bad for Bol Bol. You feel bad for Rodney McGruder, but you have to move on.”
