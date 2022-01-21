DENVER - The addition of DeMarcus Cousins will force Denver’s opponents to adjust for the next 10 days, maybe longer, the Nuggets’ coach hopes.
The Nuggets signed Cousins, a 6-foot-10, 270-pound veteran center to a 10-day contract prior to Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
“So many times this year, we’ve seen second units just switch everything. I think DeMarcus is a guy that makes it hard for other teams to just say we’re going to switch one through five and live with it,” Malone said. “I think DeMarcus is a very effective low-post player. I hope people realize that he’s also a hell of a playmaker, a willing passer, a capable passer. I think he can just give us another weapon out there that will make us a little harder to defend on nights when teams are just going small and switching everything. We’ll see how it plays out.”
Malone got to know his new backup center years ago when he was the coach of the Sacramento Kings. Cousins averaged 22.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for Malone in 2013-14 and went on to increase his numbers over the following four seasons. The four-time All-Star had some injury issues later in his career, and he hasn’t played more than 50 games in a season since 2016-17.
Cousins earned a couple of 10-day contracts with Milwaukee earlier this season, putting up 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in just under 17 minutes per game. He started five of his 17 appearances with the Bucks earlier this season.
“If you want to break down his per-36 stats, they’re really incredible,” Malone said.
The Nuggets will have Cousins for at least six games in the next 10 days, ending with a trip to Milwaukee on Jan. 30. After that, the Nuggets will have to determine whether Cousins is a good fit for the rest of the season, as this week’s trade for Bryn Forbes gave Denver an additional roster spot.
“I think this will be a great spot for DeMarcus in these 10 days,” Malone said. “And we’ll see what happens from there.”