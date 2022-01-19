Bryn Forbes is no stranger to shooting in big situations, an aspect of his game that appealed to the Denver Nuggets.
The 41.3% career 3-point shooter helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship ring last season, posting 6.6 points per game in the playoffs, and showcased his marksmanship in three playoff seasons with the Spurs. One of those runs in San Antonio included a first-round series against the Nuggets where the 6-foot-2 shooting guard averaged 10.7 points.
“Bryn started all seven games, played 30-plus minutes a night and shot 48 (percent) from 3,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone recalled prior to Wednesday’s game against the Clippers. “Shooting makes up for a multitude of sins. He’s a knock-down shooter, and I think anytime you can add shooting to your team, obviously, it’s something that you have to look for.”
Malone hoped the trade would be finalized by Friday, allowing Forbes to make a potential Denver debut that night against the Grizzlies, but as Denver found out last week when a trade with Detroit was voided after the Pistons found an issue during Bol Bol’s physical, nothing’s final until it’s official.
“When you involve three teams, you’re also waiting on other people’s timeline as well,” Malone said. “Bryn will get here when he gets here, and (we’re) looking forward to adding him to the team and family.”
The Nuggets sent PJ Dozier and Bol, who later elected to have foot surgery that puts the rest of his season in question, to Boston in the deal. Dozier won over Malone in two-plus seasons with the Nuggets but a season-ending knee surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament tear and his status as a free agent at season’s end made him available in a trade that provided the Nuggets another shooter and an open roster spot.
“There’s always the other side to it. I love P.J. Dozier,” Malone said, adding he would like a guy like Dozier on his coaching staff one day.
“He’s just a phenomenal guy. … Tough to see him go, but I’m excited to add Bryn Forbes to our family.”