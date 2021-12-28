Nuggets coach Michael Malone made his thoughts and wishes regarding Davon Reed’s contract situation publicly known Tuesday before his team took on the Golden State Warriors.
After making the game-sealing defensive stop Sunday against the Clippers, Reed was scheduled to have his 10-day contract, his second of the season, expire after Tuesday’s game. Malone said he would like to keep the 26-year-old wing around for longer during his pregame press conference Tuesday. Reed impressed during Summer League and training camp before being promoted from the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s G League affiliate, for the first time earlier this month when the Nuggets were without a handful of players due to injury and COVID-19 protocols.
“I think the time that Davon has spent with us coming into these opportunities has certainly helped him,” Malone said. “He’s mature, and I think he understands ‘Hey, I’m not being called up to be the man. I’m being called up to fit in and help in any way I can.’ He’s done that in both of his 10-day contracts, and hopefully, there’s a way to keep Davon in a Nuggets uniform for a while moving forward.”
The Denver Post reported earlier Tuesday the Nuggets were exploring options to keep Reed around for the remainder of the season. Doing so would require an extra roster spot, however. The Nuggets could waive a rarely used reserve and buy out the rest of that player’s contract or make a trade to free up a spot that would allow them to keep Reed on the roster. That decision belongs to president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.
“Ultimately, those decisions are obviously not my decision, but I certainly make my thoughts, my wishes known. That’s all I can do,” Malone said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of moving parts when you talk about roster and all those types of things. That’s why Tim and his staff do a great job. Tim and I are always talking, and that’s one of the best things about my job as a head coach in Denver is the guy that I work with in Tim Connelly as a team president, there’s a partnership. There’s constant communication and collaboration. We try to always figure out the best way we can help our team. If there’s a way to keep Davon past this 10-day, I’m sure we’ll try to find that to keep him, because we all understand that Davon has done a really good job when he has played in helping us win games. We’ll see what happens once we get through this game tonight.”
In eight NBA games this season, Reed is averaging 5.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists in 17 minutes per game.