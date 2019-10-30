Coming soon, maybe, to a bar near you — Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes and Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic.
Front Range viewers haven’t been able to access Altitude Sports, which airs Nuggets and Avalanche games among others, since contracts with “The Big Three” — DirecTV, Dish Network and Comcast — ended in August. A new agreement has not been met.
This week, altitudesports.com listed 45 businesses that would carry the games through the weekend, which includes two Nuggets game and three Avalanche games. The sites were all in the Denver metro area.
Matt Hutchings, COO and executive vice president of parent company Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and president/CEO of Altitude, said local businesses reached out requesting a way to air the games legally. In a statement, he said the company needed to balance the concerns of fans and small business owners with “where we stand” in negotiations with “The Big Three.”
The Colorado Springs market in relation to Denver had nothing to do with the lack of southern Colorado businesses on the list, he said.
“We would be happy for bars and restaurants in the Springs to carry the games,” Hutchings said.
Without a distribution partner, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment had to quickly step outside its wheelhouse in order to get the content it creates to the public. That involved coming up with a “technical solution” that’s still evolving.
“We didn’t have that ready to go,” Hutchings said.
“How do we get the games to the fans? That was our main concern. We wanted to get the games to the fans somehow and get the pressure off. That’s how we came up with this.
“This was a new thing for us. We literally worked quickly to come up with a solution to try to do the right thing to, one, get games to fans, and two, work with commercial entities around the region to get the games to the fans.”
A spokesperson for Kroenke Sports said the company doesn’t have a direct relationship with bars or the infrastructure to communicate with them directly. They’ve relied on shared relationships with Coors and Anheuser-Busch.
The spokesperson said a Springs bar reached out for the information Wednesday.
“It is available to bars and restaurants in the Springs today,” Hutchings said. “All they have to do is reach out to Coors and AB (Anheuser-Busch).”
“We'd be happy to work with them.”
The widespread hope is that this is a stopgap and soon Nuggets and Avalanche games will be back in homes.
Hutchings called the bar and restaurant viewing a “day-to-day” situation.
“In terms of longevity, we'll continue to monitor and evaluate,” he said. “How long and how far this is going to go on, we're not sure.”
In a statement to The Denver Post this summer, Comcast claimed Altitude has “demanded significant annual price increases” throughout their agreement. In a response to that statement, Hutchings said that “Comcast is demanding that Altitude take a substantial and economically unviable reduction in fees.”