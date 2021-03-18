In about two weeks, the cheering in Ball Arena will be real for the first time in more than a year.
Ball Arena will host 4,050 fans for Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games starting April 2, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced Thursday. That’s roughly 22 percent capacity.
Ball Arena received capacity variance approval from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE), according to a release.
The release also stated that first access will be given to ticket plan holders and partners. A “very limited” number of tickets will be available to the general public.
The good news rolled in for the Avalanche, who are set to welcome defensemen Cale Makar and Bo Byram back from injury Thursday night after they were cleared to play.
“It’s hard to even remember the last time we played in front of fans,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “They just add that level of excitement and energy.
“That’s why these guys play. They love to perform. To do it in front of our fans will be awesome. We’re really looking forward to that.”
Nineteen-year-old rookie Byram hasn’t yet had a chance to play in front of the Avalanche faithful.
“Definitely circling that date on our calendar,” he said.
The arena will welcome frontline staff, health care workers and first responders at a Nuggets game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 30 and an Avalanche game against the Arizona Coyotes on March 31.
More than a dozen NBA and NHL teams have allowed fans into the building for games this season. The Ball Arena news comes nearly a month after Nuggets coach Michael Malone said his team was at a disadvantage with the doors closed in Denver but open to small crowds in other NBA cities.
Through 40 games, the Nuggets are 11-8 at Ball Arena and 13-8 on the road.
"It's definitely different," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the Nuggets beat Portland on Feb. 23. "Our games, there's nobody there. It is, sometimes, eerily silent in our building. Even when you have all that pumped-in, fake noise, you look around, (and) there's no one there. So when you play a team like Cleveland or Atlanta when they have actual fans in the building and you see more and more teams are going to start allowing fans, yes, I do think it is a competitive advantage.
“I know that teams feed off the energy of their crowd. We've done it for years here in Denver at the Pepsi Center - now Ball Arena - where our fans have given us a great lift to go out and play.”
On March 9, the Colorado Rockies announced they would begin the regular season hosting an increased number of fans. The state approved an increase from 12,500 to 21,363, or 42.6% capacity, beginning Opening Day on April 1.