Donald Hammond III was as happy as anyone to see himself break out of a throwing slump Saturday.
The Air Force junior quarterback was 1-of-6 passing with an interception in the first half at Colorado State, making him 3 of 17 since suffering a shoulder injury at Hawaii.
Then he hit Geraud Sanders for a 50-yard touchdown, paving the way for a 4-of-5 finish as he threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-21 victory.
“Seeing that I don’t suck was good,” Hammond said.
“This is the first week I’ve felt 100 percent healthy,” he added. “The last couple weeks I’ve been battling injuries. I didn’t start off well, and that was kind of upsetting.”
The Falcons eclipsed 100 yards through the air for just the second time in the past five weeks. Over the first five games, they averaged 137 passing yards. Over the past five, that has dipped to 83 yards per game. However, total yardage has remained consistent — 425 yards per game over first five games, 422 over the past five — and the team has improved from 3-2 over the first five to 5-0 over the second.
If the passing game, which ranks as the 11th most efficient in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, can heat up like it did in the fourth quarter — allowing the Falcons to outscore the Rams 28-7 — while the running game continues to churn as well as any in the nation during the five-game winning streak, it would add an element of formidability over the final three games as the Falcons seek just the third season with more than 10 wins in program history. The 1985 and 1998 teams each went 12-1.
Against Colorado State, safeties were closing tight to the line of scrimmage, opening deep opportunities Hammond was able to exploit.
“I think our offense is prolific right now,” said Sanders, who ranks third in the nation with 24.2 yards per catch. “We’ve just got to minimize turnovers. That’s something we’ve been battling all year and is kind of holding us back from our full strength, per se. Once we clear over the turnover thing, the sky’s the limit for us.”
And Sanders, who works closely with Hammond daily, has noticed an improvement in the quarterback as his shoulder injury has healed.
“You can tell he’s starting to get into his groove a little bit,” Sanders said. “He put in more time the past couple weeks, and especially in the bye week, to make sure we were back in the stride. … I think it showed this past weekend.”