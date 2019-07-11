Skip’s son, Ken, went to the rodeo Thursday night with his dad, as he has many times before. In 1965, Skip took Ken to his first rodeo at 10 years old. It also just so happened to be the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
Living in Colorado Springs since 1953, the Grays have been going to the rodeo for years. And their reasoning is simple.
“There’s nothing more American than the rodeo,” Ken said. “Look around. Everyone is having a good time. You can’t get this at other events. We love it.”
Stephen Culling of Fort St. John, British Columbia jumps off his horse during his steer wrestling run at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas, reaches into the chute to adjust his riggin before the bareback competition during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Devan Reilly of Sheridan, WY, climbs into the chute for the bareback competition during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Mutton Bustin’ finalist Olivia Graham, 7, receives a high five from Rangerette Lena Schiller, 16, before heading into the arena to compete during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Finalists in the Mutton Bustin competition are lead into the arena by the Rangerettes during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Neb., scores an 81.5 on the bareback during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas, reaches for his hat as he prepares for the bareback competition during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas, adjustS his riggin before the bareback competition during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Grace Hill, 18, of Peyton, Colo., competes in her first professional barrel race during the first night of the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Hill took fourth with a 17.830. The rodeo continues through Saturday night. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Bridger Chambers, of Stevensville, Mont., takes a steer to the ground during the Steer Wrestling competition at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Tyler Bingham, of Honeyville, Utah, hangs on as he leaves the gate during his bull run at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Jeston Mead, of Holcomb, Kan., mounts a bull at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Joseph Harrison, of Overbrook, Okla., ropes the back legs of a steer after his parter Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., ropes its horns during the Team Roping competition at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Brody Cress, of Hillsdale, Wyo., throws his hand in the air as he holds on during the Saddle Bronc competition at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Shane Proctor, of Grand Woulee, Wash., holds on as his horse bucks during the Saddle Bronc competition, at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Taz Olson, of Prarie City, S.D., grabs a the horns of a steer during Steer Wrestling at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Jamie Howlett, of Rapid City, S.D., holds on as he comes out of the gate during the Bareback competition at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Wyatt Bloom, of Bozeman, Mont., loses his hat as he holds while riding bareback at the 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center on Wednesday, July 10. The rodeo continues throughout the weekend, professionals will be competing and seven events including Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, and Barrel Racing.
Ken, 64, says he and his dad have been to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo close to 40 times in the last 50 years. His son even used to be a mutton buster in the '90s.
It all started with Skip, Ken says.
“We rarely miss a rodeo because dad used to always take me and my siblings when we were young,” Ken said. “It’s changed a lot over the years, but where else can you go and have this much fun and feel this patriotic? You can’t find anything else like the rodeo.”
Today, Skip volunteers for a Christian group called The Navigators while Ken is a lawyer in town for the Gasper Law Group. Skip uses a walker for his knee and carries an oxygen tank by his side.
But that didn't keep him from enjoying a hot dog and singing the national anthem Thursday. And while both know they may not have many rodeos left between them and admit it's becoming more difficult to attend, they say as long as they’re alive, they’ll be at the rodeo.
“You know, it’s getting tougher for us to come,” Ken said. “But it’s worth the struggle.”