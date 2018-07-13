‘Bambino’ boys
Decatur Texas cowboy tie down roper Tuf Cooper and Elko Nevada native steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge have known each other since competitions at the high school level and now they’re competing in the pro ranks together.
They both started competing in rodeos way back, entering events like mutton busting and roping.
“Oh, psh (we were) little bambinos. Yeah, little babies, little fellas,” Cooper said.
Their destiny was written for the rodeo before they were born in family heritage.
“We just followed the family’s footsteps,” Cooper said.
Eldridge is a five-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier and a two-time Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo qualifier.
Cooper is a four-time tie-down roping world champion and holds the world title gold buckle (2011, 2012, 2014, 2017). He won the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo average title in 2014 with a time of 89.7 seconds on 10 heads of cattle.
Both cowboys said they’re happy to be doing what they love.
“(We’re) blessed to do what we love and what we’ve grown up doin’ in the western lifestyle,” Eldridge said.
“Just bein’ here today,” Cooper said. “Livin’ our dream of bein’ a cowboy and just livin’ our lives in the cowboy western lifestyle (is something special).”
Eldridge didn’t place or receive a time in Friday’s steer wrestling event. Cooper will compete Saturday afternoon at 12:30 in tie-down roping.
Weather and wounds don’t stop J.W.
Coming from Mullin, Texas, 32-year-old J.W. Harris has had bull riding in his blood since he was a boy. His dad, grandad and uncles rode bulls too.
“It just kind of comes natural,” Harris said.
And Harris would naturally prefer competing in the rain.
“Oh yeah, rain. That’s my favorite thing to ride in. Love it! 'Cause most everybody else hates it … and Mother Nature, whatever she decides, you’re gonna have to deal with,” Harris said.
He’s certainly had his colorful deal of injuries. This four-time bull riding world title holder and father of two has just about seen everything.
“Oh yeah, I’ve had the left side of my face crushed, six knee surgeries, complete reconstructurin’ of my elbow, and … around two broken ribs,” Harris said.
But he’s never considered giving up something he truly loves.
“I guess you could say it’s my job, but I mean whenever you have this much fun at it, you really don’t consider it a job,” Harris said.
Harris finished with a score of 81 Friday, but will not advance to Saturday’s finals at 7 p.m.
A cowboy’s superstitions
21-year-old Paden Hurst has done just about every event there is to do at a rodeo.
“I’ve steer wrestled, team roped, bull rid(den), saddle bronc rid(den),” Hurst said. “I’ve done a little bit of it all.”
He said his best advice he could give to beginners was that they should make sure they have the right equipment.
“It can really set them back (if they have the talent, but not the equipment),” Hurst said.
As a young cowboy, Hurst used to have a lot of superstition.
“Like every little thing you can think of,” Hurst said. “Don’t wear yellow at a rodeo, don’t put your hat on the bed, a lot a little things, but as I’ve gotten a little older and my mindset has changed, I start to get to where I don’t hardly have any. And even a few of ‘em still come back. I go to put my hat on the bed and I kind of slow down and then I’m like ‘no, it’s not real anyways.’"
Hurst finished did not receive a score Friday. He was bucked off his horse in the bareback event.