Rockies notes
Tough foes out of the gate
If luck evens out, as it often does, the Rockies should eventually emerge from this storm.
Consider that at Tampa Bay they ran into the pitching staff with the best ERA in baseball. They lost two of three, scoring just two runs in the process. Now they’re hosting the Dodgers, the hottest offense going, and they gave up 10 runs in Friday’s loss.
Not every opponent on the schedule is going to be of the extremes like the Rays and Dodgers, who are a combined 12-4.
“Sometimes the other team has a say in how you do,” first baseman Ryan McMahon said.
That luck carried into certain plays Friday as they dropped to 3-5.
Trevor Story thought off the bat in the third inning that he had stroked a line drive into right field with two men on in a 1-1 game. Instead, it was caught and turned into an inning-ending double play.
“It was one of those plays you feel the momentum shift,” Story said.
Starter Tyler Anderson felt like only two or three pitches weren’t where he wanted Friday, yet he gave up six earned runs. Three of those runs came on a home run by Cody Bellinger, who leads baseball with 16 RBIs through eight games.
“As hot as he is, when a guy’s going good, that sort of thing happens,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.
Managers interact
Black and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts have a long history, as Roberts served as bench coach in San Diego when Black was the Padres’ manager.
They spoke prior to the series, and the final texts were exchanged about three hours before the first pitch. The topics of conversation were all over the place, but mostly centered on Roberts’ son, Cole, whose high school team is off to a 13-3 start.
Roberts, known as a base stealer with little power as a player, noted the irony that he is now managing a team that leads the league in home runs and has just one steal.
Black said the one thing lacking was any bit of encouragement.
“I didn’t wish him good luck,” he said.
Scary play
Ryan McMahon went to the ground in pain after a rare Nolan Arenado throwing error pulled him to the home plate side of first base and left his left hand directly in the path of Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock.
His glove was knocked off and his hand twisted backward.
McMahon stayed in the game and said afterward it was his elbow that took the brunt of the impact. He said he thought he would be fine.
“It wasn’t my favorite play,” he said.
Black OK with aggression
The Rockies made a regrettable out at the plate when Charlie Blackmon was thrown out trying to score from second on a Nolan Arenado single with one out in what at the time was a 9-2 game. Story followed the play with a home run.
“We haven’t been scoring,” Black said. “It’s one play. … I’m good with that. I think Stu’s (Cole) one of the best third-base coaches in the game.”
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, The Gazette