With two weeks remaining until the season opener, Air Force seemed no closer to identifying its starting quarterback on Saturday.

The Falcons sifted through multiple situations at the practice, including what coach Troy Calhoun estimated at 250 11-on-11 snaps.

What was notable about the practice’s format is the duration the top groups spent on the field. Generally, this has been a week on the calendar where the starters play only a portion of the scrimmage and the reserves and younger players take the bulk of the work. This time, the main players didn’t depart until about half an hour remained.

Calhoun said part of the change was aimed at creating work for a team that lacks experience at some positions, but said the quarterback position was a factor.

“The beneficiary is the quarterbacks being able to get more snaps because of it, too,” he said.

Jensen Jones, Ben Brittain and Zac Larrier, all seniors, have seen the bulk of the action during spring and fall camps as the team looks to replace three-year starter Haaziq Daniels.

“Any time you do that, my goodness, there are going to be some guys who get better ,” Calhoun said of the practice.

Offensive tackle position in flux

Air Force could be down another offensive tackle.

Kaleb Holcomb has been limited to walk throughs so far in fall camp because of a back injury, leaving the status of the projected starter in jeopardy.

Holcomb and Adam Karas rotated at right tackle last season, while Everett Smalley played on the left side. Smalley is no longer with the team after an unexpected offseason departure. Holcomb and Karas were listed as the starters on the initial fall depth chart, but now that’s in doubt.

“He’s not close,” Calhoun said, adding, “that’s just an opportunity for someone else to jump in there.”

Senior Mason Carlan and sophomore Luke Vonderhaar are the players most likely to move up if Holcomb can’t go.

Injured cornerback keeps hope alive

A torn ACL suffered in March threatened to end the career of senior Eian Castonguay. And while that may, in fact, be the case, he clearly has not given up hope.

Castonguay was in full uniform on Saturday and underwent work with the training staff.

“Oh, he wants to,” Calhoun said of a possible return for Castonguay, a returning starter at cornerback. “The desire is through the roof.”