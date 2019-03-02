Lavelle Scottie scored 18 points for Air Force on Saturday.
He needed 19 to get to 1,000 in his career.
“I knew I was close, but I didn’t know how many I needed,” Scottie said.
Assuming the forward – averaging 18.8 points in Mountain West play – scores again this season, he will be the 26th Falcons player to reach the milestone but just the fourth to get there as a junior.
“It says a lot about him and his growth, where he came from at the prep school,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “Freshman year he worked into the lineup. He had a good sophomore year. This year he’s kind of taken his game to another level. It’s exciting to see. Happy for him.”
The last junior to reach 1,000 career points for Air Force was Otis Jones in 1994.
Walker redeems himself at the line
Freshman point guard A.J. Walker missed several key free throws at Fresno State, opening the door for some tense moments before the Falcons closed out the 64-61 road victory Feb. 20.
Saturday, Walker found himself in a similar situation when Wyoming sent him to the line in a two-point game with 39 seconds left.
He calmly made both to extend Air Force’s lead to four points.
“The very next day I shot 50 free throws,” Walker said of what he did after the Fresno game. “I just couldn’t miss any more.”
Wyoming brings out the best in combo
Scottie and Ryan Swan have combined for 108 points and 34 rebounds in two games against Wyoming this season, by far their most combined output against any opponent.
Wyoming coach Allen Edwards gave his take: “I think both of them are skilled basketball players. They’ve both gotten better as the years have went on. If you look back at them as freshmen, they’re not doing these things. But they’re juniors now and they’ve played three years now with each other. You can see that they’ve worked on their games. I thought Scottie, especially at their place, his mid-range shot is really money. He gets that shot and it’s good. Swan’s 3-ball was a little surprising, even though he’s attempted some. But at the end of the day, when shots go in, just as a basketball player, you see some go in and your confidence goes up – you have a little more pep in what you do.
“Both of them are capable of handling the basketball. Both are capable of posting up. And, obviously, both are capable of shooting the 3 ball and the mid-range shots. The best compliment I can give them is they’ve gotten better over the years and they’re not the same players they were when they were freshmen.”
Maldonado still out
Vista Ridge graduate Hunter Maldonado continues to be out with leg injuries that sidelined him in December.
The sophomore, who was averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for Wyoming when he went down, is officially out for the remainder of the season and will pursue a medical redshirt.