Sanders fulfills ‘dream’ in starting at QB for Air Force
Isaiah Sanders said he knew early in the week that he’d “take the first snap” at quarterback for Air Force. Turns out, he played the entire game.
This wasn’t the first start for the Palmer Ridge grad, who made a relief appearance in last year’s finale and beat Utah State. But this time he was starting over an apparently healthy Arion Worthman.
“It’s definitely exciting,” said Sanders, who was born at the academy and, after moving away, returned to the area in fourth grade. “That’s what you dream of as a kid, right? Especially me being local and everything, I grew up coming to and watching Air Force football. To be able to put this uniform on and be out there as the guy leading the team offensively from the quarterback position is definitely an awesome blessing.”
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, asked what prompted the change, said there wasn’t a change.
“We didn’t change,” he said. “We didn’t change anything. We went with the same process that we always do when it comes to evaluating productivity in practice and health and just all the factors we take into account. So we didn’t change anything as far as our process and the way we evaluate who goes out there.”
Speaking of changes, Calhoun kept fullback Parker Wilson as the starter on the depth chart despite an injury that prevented him from traveling. Cole Fagan started in his place. On defense, Zane Lewis drew his first career start at cornerback.
A block he could enjoy
Garrett Kauppila enjoyed this blocked punt significantly more than his last.
Kauppila blocked a punt in the final minute, which Lakota Wills scooped up for a touchdown. Air Force then recovered an onside kick and nearly completed a wild comeback.
“I had no choice in the moment,” Kauppila said. “It was my play to make. Coach put us in the spot to do it. Nothing else I could do, that was my only option.”
The last time Kauppila blocked a punt, in Game 3 of 2017 against San Diego State, he broke his collarbone, ending his season.
“And we scored it this time,” he said. “That makes it nicer.”
For FAU, this was the second blocked punt in as many games.
“Punts get blocked 1 percent of the time, so this must be like 1 in a million (for that to happen) two games in a row,” Owls coach Lane Kiffin said. “So, obviously, we got to work on that.”
Perfect play call
When Sanders completed a pass to Marcus Bennett for a 49-yard gain, it looked like Air Force must have seen something prior to the snap to get into the correct play.
Instead, it was just a call made by offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen. The Falcons had noticed the Florida Atlantic cornerback reacting to certain formations and motions by firing to assist against the run.
They made the call, the corner fired, and Bennett made the catch without a defender within 10 yards.
“It was great to just get a drive going, try to make first downs,” said Bennett, who caught two passes for 87 yards.
Brent briggeman, The Gazette