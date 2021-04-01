MacKinnon fined 5k
Nathan MacKinnon got the maximum fine for his helmet toss, but it amounted to a slap on the wrist.
MacKinnon threw the Arizona Coyotes’ Conor Garland’s helmet back at him following a late third-period scrum on Wednesday night, hitting Garland in the upper body. MacKinnon was handed a double minor and a 10-minute misconduct, heading straight down the tunnel.
On Thursday the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced MacKinnon had been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Grubauer takes league honor
Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer was named one of the NHL’s stars for March after becoming the fifth goaltender in NHL history to win 12 games in a month.
Four of the five 12-win months happened in the past 15 years, with Grubauer joining Ray Emery, Jimmy Howard and Sergei Bobrovsky. Bernie Parent first accomplished the feat in March 1974.
Grubauer had a 12-2-1 record, 1.56 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and three shutouts in March. He was in the league’s top five in wins (1st, 22), shutouts (1st, 5), goals-against average (3rd, 1.78) and save percentage (5th, .928) after Wednesday’s games.
He backstopped the Avalanche to an NHL-best 27 standings points last month.