DENVER — After one last practice Thursday at Family Sports Center, the Colorado Avalanche rookies were off to Arizona.
Their first Rookie Tournament game is against the Los Angeles Kings at 4 p.m. Friday at Scottsdale Ice Den.
“The schedule’s been great,” Boulder native Nate Clurman, a 2016 sixth-round pick who played nine games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles last season after turning pro, said. “It's been up-tempo, it’s been keeping us in shape and getting everyone together nice and close.
“Everyone looks good and people are excited to get down to Arizona and play some games."
TV details announced
Turner Sports and The Walt Disney Company released broadcast schedules Thursday afternoon and the Avalanche appear on the lists a combined 13 times.
The season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Oct. 13 is included and is set to air on TNT, part of a doubleheader following the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. Colorado is set to appear on TNT next on Dec. 29, when it hosts the Dallas Stars. There are two January games and one April 13 against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Avalanche dot ESPN’s schedule between ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. Colorado’s first game against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 19 is a part of the ESPN+ and Hulu exclusive game schedule. Three more are on ESPN’s exclusive game schedule, starting with Oct. 26’s playoff rematch against the Vegas Golden Knights, and ABC is set to air a matinee April 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.