The Colorado Avalanche’s oldest defenseman had a glowing personal recommendation for the youngest.
Bowen Byram, 19, can appear in six games before the first year of his entry-level contract kicks in. The number was previously nine but it was altered for this season.
Those six games are for evaluation, and there’s been time for that. Byram led the team in ice time Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks with 21:14. He was paired with Samuel Girard on Thursday and played 18:18 with a shot on goal and a block. He has an assist and four penalty minutes through five games with the team.
On Friday, Byram got an endorsement from veteran Erik Johnson.
“I can’t speak for Joe (Sakic), but if it was me, I don’t see how you could send him back to junior or not continue to play him,” Johnson said. “He’s been outstanding.
“I kind of saw at the beginning of his first training camp that he had all the tools, he just wasn’t as confident in his game. Since he’s come here, he’s just been terrific.
“He’s a really important piece of our lineup right now.”
Taxi squad
As at least one new player joins the list of injured, the Avalanche taxi squad has shuffled. Coach Jared Bednar said Shane Bowers, Logan O’Connor, Sheldon Dries and Jacob MacDonald have been recalled.
Fourth-liner Pierre-Edouard Bellemare crumpled to the ice after the Sharks’ Ryan Donato slid into his legs during the first period Thursday. Bellemare was helped to the tunnel, favoring one leg, and did not return.
“He’s gonna miss some time,” Bednar said. “I don’t have a time frame exactly. We’ll just see how he progresses.”
Devon Toews, part of a new and successful top defensive pairing with Cale Makar, took a shot to the foot. He did return to the game. Bednar said he doesn’t know his status yet.
Forward Matt Calvert and would-be No. 2 goaltender Pavel Francouz remain sidelined and Bednar said he doesn’t have time frames for them either.
Second line success
There are certainly business meetings that should have been emails, but not this one.
The Avalanche is getting secondary scoring in earnest from its second line following a meeting before the morning skate Tuesday. Brandon Saad had two goals that night against the Sharks. Nazem Kadri put 10 shots on goal, scored twice and set up the third goal on Thursday.
Andre Burakovsky has remained a consistent contributor even after briefly exiting the lineup. He has six points in five appearances (3 goals, 3 assists).
Bednar said it was expected that the group would take some time to find an identity.
“You look at the last couple of games and it’s the way they need to play. I think their work ethic has been good. More competitive,” he said.
“I like the way they’ve played the last couple games, it’s been huge for us.”