There’s a catchall word to describe people like Air Force senior Brady Tomlak, though it doesn’t really tell the whole story.
“He’s a character,” said fellow Falcons assistant captain Trevor Stone, who’s played with Tomlak since juniors. “You don’t really get to meet many guys like him.”
By most accounts, Tomlak is personable, loyal and well-liked. Air Force coach Frank Serratore said he’s like the John Wayne of the locker room, fearless and magnetic, with a — perhaps reformed — talent for getting himself in and out of trouble.
He’s a forward like his father, Mike, who played 141 NHL games for the Hartford Whalers before finishing out his career in the IHL and Slovenia. Brady said his parents recognized his ability to use his skills to get through life with minimum effort, if that’s what he wanted, but pushed him to try harder.
“There’s been times where I’ve been able to kind of coast by — whether it’s school, or even hockey sometimes — where I can just be good enough without putting a ton of effort in,” Tomlak said.
He could rest on that big personality. Or he could use it to become a leader, and an eventual pioneer in a new branch of the military.
He’d need to mature first. He picked a school where getting in trouble is easier, harshly penalized and more difficult to get out of, no matter how likable you are.
It wasn’t a smooth ride, but it was the right move.
“This place has definitely pushed me to try and reach my full potential.,” Tomlak said. “I’m still working on it.”
Serratore described a younger Tomlak as mischievous, a risk-taker who never hesitated to back up a teammate regardless of consequences. The coach said he was always upfront about his scrapes.
The team captains at the time defended him. He recalls Tomlak’s academy superiors, while irked with him for breaking rules, would admit, “...but God I like that kid.”
“It wasn’t cancer. It was multiple bee stings,” Serratore said. “It wasn’t one thing that was getting him in trouble, it was a bunch of little things.
“Your greatest attribute can sometimes be your biggest detriment.”
He was suspended six games in the middle of his sophomore year and left for the summer with a life-altering question — would that personality and his goals mesh with what the military required of him?
“There was a time where we thought, maybe this isn’t the place for Brady,” Serratore said. “He decided to stay. He wanted to be here. He knew that he needed to tidy some things up in his life.”
Serratore was wary of breaking the underachieving young cadet’s spirit, smothering that “it factor” that is hard to describe. That has paid dividends his senior year.
“He has become the leader we always felt he had the potential to be,” the coach said.
He leads the Falcon in points (7 goals, 13 assists) in spite of playing through a lower-body injury. At times, he said he was essentially playing on one leg. He set his team up for success as best he could in spite of it — hop on the ice, take a face-off, hop back off.
He’s one of Atlantic Hockey’s premiere face-off men, ranked third in the conference and 10th in the nation with 305 face-off wins going into the most recent Colorado College series. He credits a combination of anticipation, hand-eye coordination, and his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame for leverage.
Honestly, though...
“At the end of the day, it’s usually who can cheat the best without getting caught,” Tomlak said. “I like it, it’s a game within a game.”
Depending how the standings shake out, he may take his final draw in front of the home crowd this Saturday against Mercyhurst — Senior Night — with his family in the stands.
His future plans are up in the atmosphere.
He’s entering the newest U.S. armed service, the Space Force. While others already in the Air Force see their jobs change, he gets to enter directly, at the very beginning.
“They saw my C+ in astronomics and said, ‘Wow, we’ve gotta have this guy,’ he joked.
They clearly saw something. The “character” is not coasting, in school or in hockey.
“I don’t know if there’s another school in the country that could have maximized his potential in every way, shape or form,” Serratore said.