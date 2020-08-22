DENVER — Awful, embarrassing, hard to watch.
But enough about the Nuggets' performance in this playoff series against the Jazz. Anyone can see Games 2 and 3 were some of the worst basketball ever played from a No. 3 seed.
The question is: How do you explain it? Here’s the clearest way: Compare how the Nuggets approached the NBA bubble with how the Avalanche approached the NHL bubble. Compare how the Avs showed up for July workouts with no coronavirus issues that we know of and a fully healthy roster ready to go now ... and how the theme of the Nuggets’ seeding games was a shortage of healthy and available bodies. One approached the hiatus responsibly and like pros. I don’t know what a whole bunch of the Nuggets were doing, but it sure as heck wasn’t that.
The result Friday was a 124-87 loss to the Jazz that had coach Michael Malone looking like he was praying on the sideline for divine intervention. The result overall is the Nuggets are down 2-1 to a Jazz team they once beat with only seven players — at Utah. They lost Games 2 and 3 by a combined 56 points. They haven’t been competitive. Altitude and Comcast can go back to their cat fight if this is what we’re going to watch.
The difference between the Pepsi Center roommates — a No. 2 and No. 3 seed, so both were heavy favorites — is jarring.
Compare how the Avs responded to a loss with 14 goals in two games ... to how the Nuggets responded to a loss with the third-worst defeat in their playoff history.
One team approached the bubble completely locked in. Good luck taking four from the Avs right now. The other team approached the bubble like it was completely locked in — to other matters, whether it was developing young players Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol, or making social justice awareness the top priority. Do those things. That’s great. But winning playoff games hasn't been the priority, and it shows.
“I’m going to watch the film,” Malone said.
Bring a 12-pack.
“This is two games in a row we’ve gotten our ass kicked,” he said.
Like I was saying back in July, the NBA and NHL bubbles will be a lot like college basketball's NIT. It's about who wants to be there.
The Nuggets are plenty capable of coming back from a 2-1 deficit. There’s a reason the Nuggets were the 3 to Utah’s 6, a reason the Nuggets preferred playing the Jazz in the first round.
But that suggests the Nuggets want to extend their stay in the bubble. That suggests the Nuggets’ priority in Orlando was winning in the bubble. It clearly hasn’t been. Try to remember a point when the Nuggets as a whole appeared “bought in” to this unusual restart and postseason. Was it when half the roster was late to arrive for various reasons? (The Avs sure didn’t have an issue staying healthy during the layoff. And their pre-bubble practices were with a full roster — and some of the most competitive practices I’ve ever witnessed.) Was it when they rolled with a “C” squad in the fourth quarter of seeding games?
The Avs are like, “Let’s go!”
The Nuggets so far are like, “Let’s go home!”
It spoke volumes we didn’t get a trademark Malone eruption after Game 3. He’s traveled the globe to learn these guys. He knows the pulse of his locker room. He knows that crushing a team that doesn't entirely want to be there will only make it not want to be there even more.
If the Nuggets go ahead and lose the series, the blame game starts. And the blame game must include the four-month layoff and who was ready when it was over. Nikola Jokic got in the best shape of his young career. Jamal Murray added necessary weight and his monster finish to Game 1 is the biggest reason the Nuggets aren’t down 3-0.
To the largest contracts goes the blame most of the time. But you could hear Murray's and Jokic’s frustration after Game 3, and I kind of can’t blame them. Jerami Grant is a minus-41 in three games. Starting forward Paul Millsap has eight field goals in three games. In the time it took you to read this, Torrey Craig let another Jazz player into the lane for a kick-out open 3.
“It’s going to take a group effort,” Murray said, a telling statement. “Not one person or two people.”
And it’s fair to question if the Nuggets respected Malone’s pleas during the layoff to get and stay healthy. Because I sure didn’t hear about a bunch of Avs arriving late to their bubble.
Utah’s a good team. It’s a hot team. But it’s not like the Nuggets are incapable of coming back from a 2-1 deficit to win a playoff series. Shoot, they did it just last season against the Spurs.
“It’s not over,” Jokic said.
That also assumes the Nuggets want to stay in the bubble. We'll find out Sunday in Game 4 and after that. There’s been little to suggest so far, including during the layoff, that winning playoff games was their priority in the first place.