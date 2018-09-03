It hasn't been that long since the Seattle Seahawks trounced the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.
In fact, it was 1,674 days ago.
The teams, though, bear little resemblance to the squads that met that afternoon on Feb. 2, 2014 in New Jersey.
Of the Broncos starters (according to pro-football-reference.com), only DeMaryius Thomas remains. The rest are with other teams or out of the NFL.
Quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Doug Baldwin and lineman J.R. Sweezy remain among Seattle's offensive starters. Linebackers K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner remain on defense. Cornerback Byron Maxwell signed away as a free agent but has since returned. Safety Earl Thomas is holding out for a new contract.
One other Seattle starter, Clinton McDonald, is trying to earn a spot on the Broncos' defensive line, having been signed away from Tampa Bay as a free agent this past offseason.