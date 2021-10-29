Things just don’t let up for Ed McCaffrey and Northern Colorado this season.
Coming off a big win last weekend on the road at Southern Utah, the Bears get to return home for the first time in three weeks. Coming to Greeley, however, is Sacramento State, one of two remaining teams still undefeated in Big Sky Conference play this season.
“We have the toughest conference in the FCS in the Big Sky and we have the toughest schedule in the FCS, so it doesn’t get easy for us, ever,” McCaffrey said this week. “They play fast, they show a lot of different looks on both sides of the ball. They have a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball, they’re good up front. We have to play great football to beat these guys. We have to go out and play our best game of the year.”
Sacramento State utilizes two different quarterbacks who play different styles of football and wears down opposing defenses with a slow, methodical attack that leads the conference in time of possession per game.
“These guys are good, they’re well coached coming off a 44-0 victory over NAU, a team that we beat in overtime,” McCaffrey said. “We have our work cut out for us. We hope to give our fans something to cheer about at home. We need some explosive plays and some big plays to stand up against these guys.
UNC quarterback Dylan McCaffrey played a big role in last week’s win, rushing for exactly 100 yards while becoming the first UNC player to reach that single-game milestone this season.
“He’s been doing great and he’s really had to adapt playing with different guys in front of him on the o-line, different guys at receiver and facing some tough competition,” Ed McCaffrey said about his son, Dylan. “I think he’s been a champ out there and really a big part of the success we do have on offense. He had a great game rushing and we could run him all the time, but we’re trying to win while also installing our offense and developing our program and our schemes.
"I think it’s important to stick to what we’re able to do, but with that said with injuries and COVID, we’ve had to adapt who we’ve been offensively almost weekly based on guys that we’re missing. (Dylan) been really smart and handled what we’ve given him. I think with time and with being able to play with the same players on a regular basis, he can have some incredible success.”
This weekend will also be an emotional one for the Bears as the team will honor the late Aleisha Armour, the wife of UNC assistant coach Michael Armour and former Overland High School principal that passed away suddenly earlier this year.
“Aleisha was part of our family — she was at all of our games, she helped with recruiting and she lit up the room,” McCaffrey said. “She meant so much to us this past year as a new staff, but she’s been part of the UNC family for 10 years and was loved by everyone I know at Overland. She is sorely missed and we think of her everyday. Coach Armour is one of the greatest and finest men you’ll ever want to meet, but he has shown some incredible resolve to continue coaching and keep Aleisha’s memory alive. There’s some sad moments after games when she’s not there to greet us, but we will remember her this weekend. She will always be a part of our family.”
McCaffrey credited Aleisha with helping recruit several of UNC’s current players. One of those is sophomore defensive end David Hoage, who leads the Big Sky in tackles for loss per game this season.
“This is gonna be a very emotional game for me,” Hoage said Wednesday. “Mrs. Aleisha Armour is the reason I’m here today at UNC. I went to Smoky Hill High School when she was still at Smoky Hill. I was basically one of her sons. The least I could do is play my heart out.”