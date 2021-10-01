The last two games for Ed McCaffrey and Northern Colorado have both finished in overtime with scores of 17-10.
But those have been two very different games with two different outcomes for the Bears as they were able to avenge the previous week’s loss to Lamar with a win over Northern Arizona to kick off Big Sky play.
“I’m extremely excited with how we were able to finish the game last week,” McCaffrey said. “Obviously, we’ve been in two overtime games back-to-back, but the outcome was a little different. I think we had guys that found a way to finish and found a way to make unexpected plays, which sometimes you have to do to win a game, especially a close game.”
This has been, and will continue to be, a season of firsts for McCaffrey, who’s in his first year as a collegiate head coach. Week 1 in Boulder was McCaffrey’s first game as a collegiate coach and his first game against an FBS opponent. Week 2 was his first road game and his first win. Week 3 was his first home game and last week was his first conference game.
Now this week, it’s his first conference game on the road in a tough environment at Montana State.
But thanks to that season-opener at Folsom Field, McCaffrey knows his team will be more than ready for the environment waiting for them Saturday afternoon.
“We played in front of a pretty big crowd against CU — I imagine it would be loud [this week], about 20,000 people at the game,” McCaffrey said. “In terms of the environment, we’ll be ready to go, but they’re a very good football team, and they’re very well coached. We need to bring our A game.”
The UNC defense has been excellent to start the season, allowing an average of just slightly over 13 points per game since that Week 1 loss to CU.
But the offense has struggled in all but one game so far this season, scoring less than 20 points in back-to-back weeks.
Some key injuries, as well as COVID-19 protocols, have set back the offense recently, but McCaffrey said the team simply needs to execute better in order to be more explosive as an offense.
“We need more big plays and I think we left too many on the field last week,” McCaffrey said. “We dropped a lot of footballs, there were like seven huge drops that probably was 200 yards worth of receiving out on the field. In the run game, it only takes one guy to miss an assignment or miss a block and that happened. We’ve just emphasized really just being as prepared as possible.”
The preparation part has been difficult with the COVID-19 protocols that have kept several players out the last two weeks. McCaffrey said the current state of the program isn’t as bad as it was leading up to the game against Lamar in which McCaffrey said about 25% of the roster was unavailable. But there are still several key players, including a few starters, that will continue to be missing this weekend.
“Our campus has been very, very strict and with unvaccinated players, it’s all of the unvaccinated players [that get put into quarantine] that have been near [players who test positive],” McCaffrey said. “It’s really tough, I’m not gonna lie. It makes it tough to practice and to play when you don’t have all of your players. It’s the number one biggest challenge for me and for our program.”
Saturday’s game will kickoff at 1 p.m. in Bozeman, Montana and can be seen on ESPN+.