This has been a long and challenging season for Northern Colorado in Ed McCaffrey’s first year as head coach.
Issues with availability due to COVID-19 has been the persistent theme for much of the Bears roster and it hasn’t resulted in the record (3-6) that McCaffrey and the team hoped for.
But this group has one final game at Nottingham Field in 2021 as the Bears will honor 17 seniors prior to Saturday’s game against Montana.
McCaffrey has talked a lot this season about how important it is for the seniors on the roster that are in their final few weeks playing competitive football to go out on a high note, but that won’t be easy against a top-10 team in the FCS.
The Grizz come into the game at 6-2 and boast arguably the best special teams unit in the Big Sky.
Montana did struggle to beat Southern Utah last weekend, the team UNC took care of on the road two weeks ago.
McCaffrey and the Bears are coming off a solid performance against No. 23 Sacramento State last week in a narrow, 27-24 loss.
After rushing for 100 yards the previous week, quarterback Dylan McCaffrey was back to distributing the ball all over the field as a passer, racking up his second best game of the season in terms of passing yards with 232.
Wide receiver Dylan Thomas, a TCU transfer, had his best game at UNC with 183 receiving yards, including an 83-yard pass that set up the team’s first touchdown of the game.
Saturday’s game will kick off at noon in Greeley and will be broadcast on ESPN+, 103.1 FM and 1310 KFKA.