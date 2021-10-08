Ed McCaffrey’s first road game in the Big Sky Conference didn’t exactly go as planned last weekend in Bozeman, Montana.
Northern Colorado was facing a tough, ranked opponent in Montana State, but very little went according to plan, and the Bears came back to Greeley with a 40-7 loss.
Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey and the rest of the offense struggled, accumulating just 228 yards of total offense while the Bears defense allowed over 550 yards to Montana State.
“I was disappointed and surprised that so many players didn’t show up ready to play, and I can only point the finger at myself,” Ed McCaffrey said Wednesday. “We were absolutely, on offense, defense and special teams not ready for the intensity that Montana State brought to that football game. For whatever reason, we did not execute on the football field and I have to hold myself accountable. I’m in charge of the direction of this team. I was at a little bit of a loss during the game. I wasn’t sure why we were playing as poorly as we were playing.”
Things won’t get easier this weekend as the Bears return to Nottingham Field for homecoming weekend to face a top 5 team in Eastern Washington.
The Eagles are one of the best FCS teams in the country through five weeks, boasting a 5-0 record that includes a win over FBS UNLV and a win over No. 4 Montana last weekend.
“I challenged everyone to be the best that you can be,” McCaffrey said about his team’s preparation. “We’re leaving no stone unturned in terms of our preparation. Eastern Washington isn’t good because they take days off, they’re good because they’re well-coached and they play hard. There’s no reason to believe they’re not going to show up and play as well as they were against Montana.”
The struggle for the Bears is that all phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — all played poorly last weekend, so there isn’t just one specific area the team needs to work on in practice. So the overall emphasis for McCaffrey has been on the mindset within his program.
“The thing that I’ve been emphasizing is for everyone to play to win,” McCaffrey said. “Let’s be the best we can be on every play we’re on the field. I think sometimes you get too caught up in the score, in the environment that we forget that football is really just a series of plays and you need to be the best you can be on every play.”
As part of homecoming weekend, UNC will be honoring the late Vincent Jackson by retiring his No. 81 on Saturday. Jackson, a Colorado Springs native and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver that played 12 seasons in the NFL, was found dead in a Florida hotel earlier this year at the age of 38. He played at UNC from 2001-04 and is still the all-time record holder for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and games with at least 100 receiving yards.
Saturday’s game will kickoff at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and 103.1 FM.