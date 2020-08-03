Nolan Arenado worked on little things in the batting cage Monday afternoon.
The Rockies’ perennial all-star alternated between bats made of maple and ash, worked on loading his back leg and he refocused on all the small keys that allow him to pick up the ball and feel stronger in the box.
Those little things helped him launch a ball 430 feet and propel Colorado to a 7-6 victory Monday evening to open a four-game series against San Francisco at Coors Field.
“I just want to play my part and I want to do my job, I feel like I haven’t done a good job of that,” said Arenado, who entered Monday hitting .226 with no home runs and one RBI. “Today was a good step in the right direction.”
This isn’t new for Arenado. Last year he was hitting .229 through nine games. The year before that he was at .240 through seven games. And in 2016, this career .294 hitter was at .222 seven games out of the chute.
“I wish it wasn’t like that,” he said, “But it is for some reason.”
But the Rockies, who have matched their best nine-game start at 7-2, haven’t skipped a beat without his offensive contributions.
Monday provided a look at how balanced this lineup can be with Arenado producing.
All nine batters in Colorado’s lineup had exactly one hit at one point. After Arenado’s two-run home run in the sixth off Giants starter Johnny Cueto pulled the Rockies to within a run at 4-3, the offense strung together four more hits and five runs — the team’s highest-scoring inning of the season.
This helped make up for early struggles from No. 5 starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, who made his first appearance of the season. After two scoreless innings, Gonzalez gave up two home runs in the third. After another home run off reliever Phillip Diehl, Colorado trailed 4-1.
They roared back to lead 7-4 — tacking on a run on Chris Owings’ eighth-inning home run, his first with the Rockies — and then held on through a nail-biting ninth.
The Giants scored twice off Jairo Diaz, the second coming on a Ryan McMahon error, before he retired the final two hitters for his first save of the season.
The overall balance of the Rockies on offense and defense stood in stark contrast to the Giants, who have been carried this season offensively by Donovan Solano and Mike Yastrzemski (who hit a two-run home run Monday and drew a walk) and have struggled collectively on defense. Two of Colorado’s runs in this one were unearned, ultimately making the difference.
The win pushed Colorado’s lead to a full game over San Diego and Los Angeles in the NL West, with Tuesday night’s game marking the one-sixth point of the season.
And now, the first-place Rockies might be seeing one of baseball’s best hitters finding his rhythm.
“I think you’re going to see some big things from Nolan moving forward,” manager Bud Black said.