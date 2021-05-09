In the highly anticipated first meeting of the Rockies and Nolan Arenado in a Cardinals uniform, it was blatantly clear who the winner was.

Arenado, who was traded in January, showed the Rockies what they’ve been missing. He went 5 for 12 during the three-game series, including blasting a home run and he advanced to first in the fourth inning thanks to an error from his cousin, Rockies third baseman Josh Fuentes, whose throw to nab Arenado went astray. Fuentes shook his head, disappointed he wasn’t able to rob Arenado of the hit.

On defense, Arenado reminded visiting Colorado why he won eight Gold Gloves during his tenure.

He robbed his old teammates of hits, including Fuentes multiple times, as the Cardinals won 2-0 on Sunday and swept the series against the Rockies.

It’s been obvious all season that the team has been missing a player of Arenado’s caliber. The Rockies are 2-14 on the road, and 12-22 overall in last place in the National League West. Sunday was the fifth time this season they have been shut out, and they’ve been outscored on the road 93-52.

On the mound Sunday, Germán Márquez’s command looked better than it did in his last start, when he gave up eight runs in two-thirds of an inning. That was the first time in his career he was pulled in the first inning.

After his last start, the Rockies focused on Márquez’s mechanics, specifically his line down to his left hip and his tempo in delivery.

"It was a great sign that he went six innings," manager Bud Black said. "He looked under control. I thought the tempo he and (catcher) Elias (Diaz) had in between pitches was better. He wasn't rushed. I thought he was composed."

He still showed some trouble, finishing with a few high curveballs and some sinkers and fastballs outside the zone. The fastball has given him the most trouble since spring training, and he showed some improvement from his last outing. He pitched six innings, allowing six hits, two runs, three walks (two intentional) with six strikeouts.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright was stellar, allowing three hits and three walks in 8 1/3 innings. Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia were both able to extend their hitting streak though, to five and nine games, respectively.

Wainwright's curveball hit as low as 68 mph, his fastball as fast as 88. He also had a cutter that gave left-handed batters trouble.

"It was a lesson in the art of changing speeds," Black said. "A clinic in pitching."

The Rockies got some momentum in the top of the ninth, with Ryan McMahon hitting a single and Blackmon and Connor Joe drawing walks to load the bases. it was enough to end Wainwright's day, but nothing substantial came out of their efforts.

The Rockies return home Monday for the start of a seven-game home stand against the Padres and Reds. Antonio Senzatela will make his first start since going on the 10-day injured list with a groin strain.