DENVER — Nolan Arenado walked into Coors Field on Thursday and made a quick left turn into the visitors locker room.
For eight years, he kept going straight to the home clubhouse. But now as a member of the visiting Cardinals, that’s no longer his place.
A homegrown Rockie who at one point seemed like he would retire in purple, Arenado’s tenure in Colorado ended in February. A rocky relationship with former general manager Jeff Bridich was to blame for the breakup.
Now, Bridich is gone, as are two assistant general managers. Arenado said his only regret is letting the feud with Bridich go public, and that he’s happy in his new home. His results reflect that — he’s batting .267 with 16 home runs and is a finalist to be a starter at the All-Star game, which will be held at Coors Field later this month.
“I feel good,” he said. “I've hit the ball hard. I'm driving the ball, driving in some runs. I'm just trying to find that consistency.”
Arenado is hoping Rockies’ fans don't boo him this weekend, but knows that is likely inevitable.
"I get it, I left,” he said. “They aren't too happy with how it came down. I think the things I did here were pretty special. I understand I won't be applauded by everyone."
Nevertheless, he plans to enjoy his return to Denver. He had dinner with Trevor Story Wednesday night, who for many years stood just feet away from on the right side of the diamond. He also hopes his cousin Joshua Fuentes gets in the lineup this weekend. Arenado still calls Fuentes Josh, even though Fuentes recently requested to be called by his full name. Their family plans to be here this weekend to cheer them both on.
Freeland, Gomber throw bullpens
Kyle Freeland, who departed his last start with what they believe was a cramp, threw a bullpen session on Thursday, and will do fielding practice on Friday. If all goes well, he will be able to make his next start on Saturday.
Austin Gomber (forearm tightness) threw his first bullpen since going on the injured list on June 20. He’ll throw another session, then will likely go on a rehab start before he returns. With the All-Star break coming up, Gomber will probably not be activated until after the midseason hiatus.