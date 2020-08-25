It has only been two games, but there are signs the Rockies have found themselves in the desert.
Colorado topped Arizona 5-4 on Tuesday night in Phoenix, and it did so in ways that had to bring relief for a team looking to get back on track.
Nolan Arenado doubled twice, the first two extra-base hits on the road for the perennial All-Star who has been mired in a long slump. If the Rockies can at last get Arenado on track, the offensive explosion long promised by manager Bud Black might finally come to life.
Arenado didn’t have a road hit with a runner in scoring position prior to Tuesday, when he had two. After a 4-for-35 spell, he reached base in 3 of 4 plate appearances in Monday’s victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak and followed it with a 2-for-5 Tuesday. His second RBI brought home the go-ahead run in the seventh, and Arenado scored on a two-out wild pitch to add an insurance run.
Trevor Story went 2 for 3 with a triple, stolen base and a walk. While other aspects of the team have experienced extreme highs and lows, Story has been one of the few constants.
Garrett Hampson also homered and drew a walk, providing some of the bottom-of-the-order clout that helped so much during an 11-3 start to the season.
Veteran Matt Kemp — batting .188 since Aug. 8 — doubled in a run and later added a single.
And then there was the pitching.
Though ace German Marquez didn’t have the same effectiveness he had in his first three starts (four runs allowed), he was able to work out of the jams that haunted him in past three times out (18 runs allowed, albeit four unearned). Marquez tossed five innings, giving up three runs and six hits while striking out five and walking three.
Marquez gave up a pair of solo home runs but was at his best when necessary. He stranded a man on third in the first inning, on second in the third and fifth and in the fourth limited Arizona to one run after it loaded the bases with nobody out.
Jairo Diaz, Carlos Estevez and Tyler Kinley pitched scoreless innings and Daniel Bard gave up a ninth-inning run in earning the save for Colorado (15-15), which returned to .500 as the 60-game season reached its halfway point.