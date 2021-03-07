Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the most points; Damian Lillard hit the game-ending 3-pointer from a few steps inside midcourt, but nobody on the victorious Team LeBron seemed to have more fun than Nikola Jokic.
The Denver Nuggets’ lone representative in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta finished with six points, seven rebounds, five assists and roughly 10 celebrations in 19 minutes of action in his team’s 170-150 win over Kevin Durant’s squad.
"We need our own TV show," Antetokounmpo said. "Niko and Giannis or Giannis and Niko, whatever. That guy, he's fun. I enjoy being around him."
Jokic’s biggest celebration came in the first half when Antetokounmpo took a Jokic pass and hit a 3-pointer. Last year’s Most Valuable Player and the Nuggets’ MVP candidate skipped downcourt together in joy.
“I had fun with every single person, to be honest,” Jokic said. “I enjoyed every moment, especially (playing with) Giannis.”
The fun stopped momentarily a possession later when Chris Paul came up with a steal and hit Antetokounmpo on the break. Jokic was trailing the play but didn’t get the lob off the backboard he was looking for.
“That dunk would be remembered if he passed me the ball, but I’m used to him,” Jokic joked. “He’s not passing the ball.”
Jokic’s points came on a driving dunk and a pair of alley-oop finishes.
“Been telling him we can start throwing lobs lol,” Nuggets teammate Monte Morris tweeted after Jokic tipped in an assist from Luka Doncic in the first half.
Denver’s star center probably could’ve scored more, but he appeared to take an even more deferential approach than usual in a game that catered toward the game’s most explosive players and shooters with range that extended near midcourt.
“It’s incredible how easy they are shooting it,” Jokic said of Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Portland’s Lillard.
“It doesn’t even look hard (and) it’s a half-court pull-up.”
Antetokounmpo made all 16 of his shots and scored 35 points, earning MVP honors, while Lillard and Curry added 32 and 28 points, respectively. After getting his trophy, Antetokounmpo handed it off to Jokic, another part of the game he decided to have fun with.
“I don’t know why they’re snubbing me the second year in a row,” Jokic said, continuing his postgame set. “I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t know who’s voting. This all happened because of me. That’s why we won the game.”
Jokic’s four shot attempts went down as the fewest among players selected as starters, but he seemed to have enough fun celebrating the tipoffs he won, playing the smallest amount of defense on James Harden and later jokingly hugging the Nets’ star in place of a standard screen.
“It was very fun to play with all those guys,” Jokic said.
“This is an honor, and I enjoy every moment, and I thank the guys for being there.”