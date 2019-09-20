There’s plenty for the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs women’s soccer program to celebrate in the present, but it’s the potential for future success that has the program buzzing.
UCCS came in at No. 2 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division II Top 25 — the highest mark in program history — after starting the season 4-0 and outscoring opponents 8-1 in nonconference play.
“It’s something we really care about, I think. We broke a school record, so that’s very important to go into the (conference) season, but we just have to keep it up now,” junior midfielder Shanade Hopcroft said Wednesday.
“There’s still more to come, you know.”
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play started Friday, and Hopcroft helped the Mountain Lions extend their season-opening winning streak to five games by scoring both goals in a 2-1 win at CSU-Pueblo.
Sian Hudson, in her third year coaching the Mountain Lions, has the task of balancing the excitement of the ranking with the understanding that such an honor this early in the season guarantees nothing.
“It’s a good way to start the season, get confidence flowing,” Hudson said. “The key for me, though, and that’s what I was just telling the team was ‘That’s great, but what we do in conference is really what dictates how we’re viewed as a team.’ And our No. 1 goal, obviously, is to win the conference this season and then build from there.”
While Hudson didn’t name the final goal, one of her top players did.
“First, it would be to win conference and then region,” senior outside back Aleesa Muir said, “and then national champions.”
It’s a lofty goal but also a seemingly realistic one. In 2017, Hudson’s first season, the Mountain Lions lost a 2-1 match in the national semifinals. Last year, a 16-3-3 season ended with a loss to West Texas A&M via penalty kicks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
UCCS got a small measure of revenge, beating the then-No. 10 Lady Buffs, 3-0, on Sept. 7 at Mountain Lion Stadium. While RMAC play carries plenty of weight, quality wins early in the season help at the end of the year, too.
“The four nonconference games are really important in your postseason ranking, heading into the NCAA Tournament,” Hudson said. “So from that perspective, I think it puts us in a really good position because it’s the way they have the ability to compare our conference versus what’s happened in the Lone Star conference, which is in the South Central Region, and what’s happened in the West Region. It gives us that direct comparison.”
Hopcroft and Muir offer a pretty good explanation as to how Hudson turned the program around so quickly after a 3-12-1 campaign in 2016.
Hopcroft, a Brit like her coach, came to UCCS from Daytona State College (Fla.) where she earned a pair of first-team all-conference honors.
Muir transferred from Colorado College. The Classical Academy graduate is one of four UCCS players who were previously a part of Division I programs. Joining Muir as Colorado Springs natives to transfer back home are Tarah Patterson, a Sand Creek product who started her college career at Washington State, and Caitlin Esterle, a Pine Creek alum who left Colorado State. Unfortunately for UCCS, Patterson will miss the season with an injury.
“She’s a huge miss for us,” Hudson admitted.
Now, with a better base of talent to build around, Hudson is setting her sights on getting top players from the area directly out of high school. Early returns are positive as Jade Kinsey (Rampart), Jaden Davis (Sand Creek), Zoe Sims (Air Academy) and Liza Louthan (Air Academy) signed with the Mountain Lions as members of the 2019 recruiting class. Tanner Sanders, a freshman from Thornton, is tied with Hopcroft with a team-best two goals through five games. The UCCS coach says most of those players had a chance to play at mid-major Division I programs but opted to be nationally competitive at UCCS.
“We’re recruiting Division-I level athletes and Division I players,” Hudson said. “We do have a large local influence, and I think that’s something that’s going to be really important to me and this program moving forward is to maintain like a base, home presence even though we’ve got a kid from England and kids scattered from across the country. We want to make sure that we keep our Colorado roots.”
The mix of experienced upperclassmen and promising newcomers seems to be meshing without issue through five games.
“I think we’ve been successful this season just by our attitude at practice,” Muir said. “I think we have a big roster that has a lot of depth, so anyone who comes on the field is making a difference.”
That combination has the Mountain Lions thinking about what’s possible at the end of the season, while enjoying where they are currently.
“I feel like we’re going to win the whole thing, to be honest with you. Even before I knew the freshmen, I just got that feeling,” Hopcroft said.
“The energy is there. It just feels right if you get what I’m saying.”