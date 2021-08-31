Haaziq Daniels will again start at quarterback for Air Force, Brad Roberts will pull off the rare combo of fullback/kickoff returner, and six players remain crowded in the competition for cornerback spots.
Those were the chief takeaways from Air Force’s depth chart for the season opener against Lafayette, which was released Tuesday.
The projected starters lined up with the depth chart released in late July, with a few exceptions. Roberts is listed as the starting fullback instead of tailback (pushing Omar Fattah to the No. 2 fullback and Jordan Gidrey to No. 1 tailback), Micah Davis jumped past Ben Jefferson at the slot receiver spot and on defense Alec Mock (inside linebacker) and Trey Taylor (strong safety) moved into starting spots.
Roberts, who led Air Force in rushing, is also listed with Gidrey as a starting kickoff returner. While that may seem an odd pairing with the fullback position, it speaks more to Roberts’ speed (he was a track star in Arvada in high school) and the ever-changing way the Falcons use their fullbacks.
Coach Troy Calhoun released the depth chart after he was finished with talking with media on Tuesday. He was asked about the quarterback position prior to the unveiling.
“Really three guys have gotten most of the work thus far,” said Calhoun, who listed Daniels as a starter and senior Warren Bryan or sophomore Zach Larrier as the backup. “And it’s been even more than three. We just realize how invaluable it is to have depth at every position.
“When we go out there on Saturday, whether it’s Warren or Haaziq or Zach or any of the other guys, we’ve really, really been diligent in monitoring who’s had what reps and why. … We are trying to move some guys along.”
The depth chart is in no way binding, and Air Force could start players not listed on the two-deep if it chose to do so. The position that would most likely have a starter other than one listed would be at inside linebacker, where Alec Mock is listed as a starter over T.D. Blackmon. A source has indicated Blackmon has missed some practice time with an injury but could return by Saturday and start.
At cornerback, Milton (Tre’) Bugg III and Zion Kelly continue to be listed as starters. But in a move that illustrates the competition at the spot, the team placed three players on the two-deep at both spots. Bugg is backed up by fellow seniors James Jones IV and David Eure — all former three-star recruits. Kelly is backed up by Eian Castanguay and Michael Mack II, a pair of sophomores.
As its kicker assigned to handling kickoffs, the Falcons list Luke Wieland, a Colorado Springs native and Pine Creek graduate. So if Air Force ends up kicking off to open the game, the season will begin on the foot of a local product.
Air Force’s opening opponent is Lafayette College, an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision team located in Easton, Penn. — not to be confused with the Football Bowl Subdivision team based in Lafayette, La. So, Hurricane Ida will not be a variable to consider this week, though that doesn’t mean the coast is ever entirely clear. Georgetown, which plays in the Patriot League with Lafayette, announced on Tuesday that it was canceling its opener against Marist on Saturday for COVID-related reasons.
Air Force’s Week 1 Depth Chart
OFFENSE
Tackle
Ryan Booth, sr. (6-5, 280)
Mark Hiestand, jr. (6-5, 285)
Guard
Hawk Wimmer, sr. (6-4, 330)
Isaac Cochran, sr. (6-5, 320)
Center
Jason Medeiros, jr. (6-0, 270)
Ben Mercer, sr. (6-0, 280)
Guard
Isaac Cochran, sr. (6-5, 320)
Ayden McColloug, so. (6-3, 265)
Tackle
Everett Smalley, so. (6-3, 265)
Kaleb Holcomb, so. (6-4, 265)
TE
Kyle Patterson, jr. (6-6, 245)
Dalton King sr. (6-3, 215)
QB
Haaziq Daniels, jr. (6-1, 200)
Warren Bryan, sr. (6-1, 205) -or-
Zach Larrier, so. (6-0, 195)
FB
Brad Roberts, jr. (5-11, 205)
Omar Fattah, jr. (5-11, 215) -or-
Emmanuel Michel, jr. (5-10, 215)
TB
Jordan Gidrey, so. (5-6, 175)
DeAndre Hughes, jr. (5-8, 170)
WR
David Cormier, jr. (6-3, 225)
Jake Spiewak, sr. (6-4, 200)
Brandon Lewis, sr. (5-9, 175)
WR
Micah Davis, so. (5-11, 175)
Ben Jefferson, jr. (5-11, 190)
DEFENSE
DL
Jordan Jackson, sr. (6-5, 285)
McKenly O’Neal, sr. (6-3, 255)
NG
Elijah Brockman, jr. (6-3, 275) -or-
Kalawai’a Pescaia, jr. (6-0, 295)
DL
Christopher Herrera, jr. (6-5, 275)
Kolby Barker, sr. (6-4, 280)
OLB
Lakota Wills, sr. (6-3, 235)
Caleb Humphrey, sr. (6-3, 240)
ILB
Alec Mock, so. (6-3, 230)
TD Blackmon, jr. (6-1, 225)
ILB
Demonte Meeks, sr. (6-1, 240)
Johnathan Youngblood, so. (5-11, 225)
Bo Richter, so. (6-2, 240)
OLB
Vince Sanford, jr. (6-1, 210)
Ethan Erickson, jr. (6-2, 205)
CB
Milton Bugg III, sr. (6-0, 180)
James Jones IV, sr. (6-2, 195) -or-
David Eure, sr. (5-11, 185)
SS
Trey Taylor, so. (6-0, 205)
Jalen Mergerson, so. (5-11, 200)
FS
Corvan Taylor, sr. (6-2, 205)
Camby Goff, so. (6-1, 195)
CB
Zion Kelly, jr. (5-10, 190)
Eian Castanguay, so. (6-0, 185) -or-
Michael Mack II, so. (6-1, 180)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl, sr. (5-10, 185)
Anthony Rodriguez, so. (5-9, 200)
KO
Luke Wieland, so. (6-0, 195)
Cole Johnson, jr. (5-11, 165)
P
Charles Bein, so. (6-3, 190)
Carson Bay, fr. (5-11, 165)
LS
Jacob Goldberg, sr. (6-0, 240)
Brendan Bentley, jr. (6-2, 245)
H
Charles Bein, so. (6-3, 190)
PR
Micah Davis, so. (5-11, 175)
Jake Spiewak, sr. (6-4, 200)
KOR
Jordan Gidrey, so. (5-6, 175) -and-
Brad Roberts, jr. (5-11, 205)