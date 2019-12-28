Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) is pursued by Air Force Falcons defensive lineman Kolby Barker (95) during the second quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Interruptions for Donald Hammond III during a postgame meeting with reporters. First, offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen stopped in to wonder how Hammond wasn’t the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. “This is my guy. 11 wins. That’s the leader,” Thiessen said. Then came a visit from offensive linemen Parker Ferguson, Nolan Laufenberg and Christopher Mitchell. “Those are my hogs, my guys,” Hammond said.
2
Victories for Air Force this season over Pac-12 opponents, giving the Falcons their first season with two wins over Power Five competition since topping Northwestern and No. 23 California in 2002.
9
Wins in the past 14 meetings for Mountain West teams over Pac-12 opponents.
16
Number of Air Force players to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, a group joined by junior tailback Kade Remsberg as he put up the 20th such season for the Falcons and finished with 1,050 yards.
24.87
Yards per catch this season for Air Force’s Geraud Sanders (30 receptions for 746 yards), the best in the nation.
4
Catches short of qualifying for the national lead in yards per catch for Ben Waters, as the threshold for qualification is two catches per game and he finished with 22 receptions in 11 games. Waters finished with 29.91 yards per catch (22 for 658). He was targeted on four incomplete passes in the Cheez-It Bowl.
8
Air Force’s national rank in rushing defense, holding opponents to 100.5 yards per game (Washington state ran eight times for 15 yards). This ranking is despite playing top-three rushing offenses from Army and Navy as well as top-30 attacks from Wyoming and New Mexico.
15
Fourth-down stops this season for the Air Force defense on 28 attempts for opponents. The Falcons held Washington State to 2 of 5 on fourth-down tries, including two critical plays inside the Air Force 10-yard line.
50
Total plays for Washington State (compared to 81 for Air Force). The Cougars had averaged 72.5 offensive snaps this season.
108
Rushing yards for Air Force fullback Taven Birdow on Friday night, giving the senior his third 100-yard game this season and fourth of his career. He finished with 1,489 career rushing yards, 30th best in program history and one spot ahead of his running backs coach Jake Campbell.
142.8
Rushing yards per game for Air Force’s fullbacks, up from 110.7 yards per game in 2018.
5,579
Passing yards this season for Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, the most in college football since Houston’s Case Keenum (a former Denver Broncos quarterback) threw for 5,631 in 2011. Gordon averaged 429 yards per game but was held below that at 351 yards in the Cheez-It Bowl .
Air Force cheerleaders get Air Force fans revved up before the Cheez-It Bowl during a pregame rally in front of the stadium. Air Force is ranked #24 in the nation and has a record of 10-2 before the game. The bowl game is being held at Chase Field, the baseball field for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The field is transformed into a football field every year for the bowl game. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The Cheez-Its were flying after the Air Force football team defeated Washington State 31-21 in the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Air Force Falcons defensive lineman Mosese Fifita (99) grabs a couple of souvenir boxes. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) celebrates with teammates after the Air Force football team defeated Washington State 31-21 in the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The souvenir Cheez-It boxes started flying after Air Force defeated Washington St. in the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Air Force won the game 31-21. Some players couldn't resist the temptation to open their boxes and drown themselves in Cheez-Its. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun lifts the Cheez-It Bowl trophy and gets hit with a few incoming Cheez-Its after Air Force defeated Washington St. in the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Air Force won the game 31-21. . (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force fans, cheerleaders and band showed up in force for a pregame rally before the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Air Force Troy Calhoun raises the trophy over his head as the offensive player of the game, Air Force Falcons running back Kadin Remsberg (24) and defensive player of the game. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons running back Kadin Remsberg (24) dives for the end zone while being tackled by Washington State Cougars cornerback George Hicks III (18) and scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter that put away the game at during the first drive in the first quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Air Force defeated Washington State 31-21. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) drags Washington State Cougars linebacker Jahad Woods (13) while running with the ball in the fourth quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Air Force defeated Washington St. 31-21. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons fullback Taven Birdow (33) fights for more yards while getting a first down while being pulled down byWashington State Cougars cornerback George Hicks III (18) and Washington State Cougars safety Skyler Thomas (25) during the second quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) is pursued is pursued by Cougars linebacker Jahad Woods during the first drive in the first quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) is pursued by Air Force Falcons defensive lineman Mosese Fifita (99) during the second quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons Air Force Falcons running back Kadin Remsberg (24) is pursued by Washington State Cougars safety Bryce Beekman (26) during the first drive in the first quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons place kicker Jake Koehnke (92) kicks off the game in the first quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) carries the ball during the first drive in the first quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Air Force Falcons running back Kadin Remsberg (24) is pursued by Air Force Falcons linebacker TD Blackmon (37) during the first drive in the first quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Friends and family of Air Force football player Rhett Harris came from Nebraska to watch him play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Washington St. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Jeramie McPeek with the social media team for the Cheez-It Bowl, does a video of them in front of a giant Cheez-It box during a pregame party in front of Chase Field. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
