122719-s-cheezitbowl 03(1).JPG

Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) is pursued by Air Force Falcons defensive lineman Kolby Barker (95) during the second quarter of the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE

2

Interruptions for Donald Hammond III during a postgame meeting with reporters. First, offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen stopped in to wonder how Hammond wasn’t the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. “This is my guy. 11 wins. That’s the leader,” Thiessen said. Then came a visit from offensive linemen Parker Ferguson, Nolan Laufenberg and Christopher Mitchell. “Those are my hogs, my guys,” Hammond said.

2

Victories for Air Force this season over Pac-12 opponents, giving the Falcons their first season with two wins over Power Five competition since topping Northwestern and No. 23 California in 2002.

9

Wins in the past 14 meetings for Mountain West teams over Pac-12 opponents.

16

Number of Air Force players to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, a group joined by junior tailback Kade Remsberg as he put up the 20th such season for the Falcons and finished with 1,050 yards.

24.87

Yards per catch this season for Air Force’s Geraud Sanders (30 receptions for 746 yards), the best in the nation.

4

Catches short of qualifying for the national lead in yards per catch for Ben Waters, as the threshold for qualification is two catches per game and he finished with 22 receptions in 11 games. Waters finished with 29.91 yards per catch (22 for 658). He was targeted on four incomplete passes in the Cheez-It Bowl.

8

Air Force’s national rank in rushing defense, holding opponents to 100.5 yards per game (Washington state ran eight times for 15 yards). This ranking is despite playing top-three rushing offenses from Army and Navy as well as top-30 attacks from Wyoming and New Mexico.

15

Fourth-down stops this season for the Air Force defense on 28 attempts for opponents. The Falcons held Washington State to 2 of 5 on fourth-down tries, including two critical plays inside the Air Force 10-yard line.

50

Total plays for Washington State (compared to 81 for Air Force). The Cougars had averaged 72.5 offensive snaps this season.

108

Rushing yards for Air Force fullback Taven Birdow on Friday night, giving the senior his third 100-yard game this season and fourth of his career. He finished with 1,489 career rushing yards, 30th best in program history and one spot ahead of his running backs coach Jake Campbell.

142.8

Rushing yards per game for Air Force’s fullbacks, up from 110.7 yards per game in 2018.

5,579

Passing yards this season for Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, the most in college football since Houston’s Case Keenum (a former Denver Broncos quarterback) threw for 5,631 in 2011. Gordon averaged 429 yards per game but was held below that at 351 yards in the Cheez-It Bowl .

PHOTOS: Cheez-It Bowl-Air Force 31, Washington State 21

+53 
+53 
122819-s-cheezitbowl 3061 .jpg
+53 
+53 
122819-s-cheezitbowl 1585 .jpg
+53 
+53 
122819-s-cheezitbowl 1612 .jpg
+53 
+53 
122819-s-cheezitbowl 1332 .jpg
+53 
+53 
122819-s-cheezitbowl 1644 .jpg

Tags

Load comments