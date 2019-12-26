Cheez-It Bowl, Phoenix; Air Force vs. Washington State, 8:15 p.m. Friday, ESPN, 740 AM
Subplots we’ll watch
Colorado native leads Cougars
Washington State tailback Max Borghi leads the team in receptions (81), rushing yards (790), all-purpose yards (1,377) and touchdowns (15 total – 11 rushing, four receiving). This is no surprise to Air Force coaches, who recruited Borghi at Pomona High School in Pomona. “He’s an excellent player,” Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said. “We were hoping maybe he could wear a lightning bolt on his helmet down the road, but he didn’t.” Air Force was in good company, as the sophomore also turned down Arizona, Stanford, California and many other offers.
Brothers on opposite sides
Mosese Fifita’s final game for Air Force will carry added weight as it comes against the team of his younger brother, Washington State redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ma’ake. Mosese said he had not had the chance to see his brother in Phoenix as of Thursday afternoon, they have been in communication and other relatives in the area have visited. Fifita was a first-team All-Mountain West selection for Air Force this season. “Mo’s been as good a football player as we’ve coached at the United States Air Force Academy,” Calhoun said. “He’s tough. He’s active. He’s dependable. An incredible warrior.”
Showcase opportunity
Air Force will play in the fifth game on Friday and, once the 6 p.m. Holiday Bowl between No. 22 USC and No. 16 Iowa concludes, will be the only college football game going. The players are aware of this and embrace the opportunity to make an impression with scouts in advance of the NFL Combine and Air Force’s pro day in the spring. “It’s a good test,” senior safety Jeremy Fejedelem said. “Hopefully it will be a good résumé for me as I try to go to the next step in the NFL. I’m taking it very seriously.”
