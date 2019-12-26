No. 1
Washington State’s national rank in passing yards.
No. 3
Air Force’s national rank in rushing yards.
No. 79
Washington State’s national rank in rushing defense.
No. 83
Air Force’s national rank in passing efficiency defense.
29
Punts this year for Air Force and Washington State.
128
Rushing yards needed for Air Force tailback Kade Remsberg to reach 1,000 this season.
5,332
Washington State passing yards this season (444.3 per game).
5,422
Air Force’s passing yards over its past 44 games, including 1,572 yards this season.
4-0
Washington State’s record over the past three years against Mountain West teams, beating Wyoming 41-9 and San Jose State 31-0 in 2018 and Boise State 47-44 and Nevada 45-7 in 2017.
1-4
Air Force’s all-time bowl record against Pac-12 programs, with the lone victory coming against Washington in the 1998 Oahu Bowl.